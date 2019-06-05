'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Mohena Kumari Singh to not only quit the show but also acting post her wedding

Choreographer-turned-actor Mohena Kumari Singh became a household name with her stint as Keerti in the hit series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH). Apart from having an amazing professional life, she is rocking on her personal front as well. On February 10, 2019, Mohena got engaged to her longtime beau Suyesh Rawat in Goa. The couple is all set to tie the knot this year in the month of October and the actor will be shifting her base to Dehradun post that.

Yes, Mohena is quitting acting and will also be bidding adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as well. Talking about the same, the actor stated to Bombay Times, "Post marriage, I will say goodbye to acting and Mumbai. My life is all set to take a 180-degree turn. I am excited and nervous at the same time. Even my industry friends were taken aback with my decision, but that’s the kind of person I am. I follow my heart. I have taken several leaps of faith in my life and this is the biggest so far."

On being asked if she is quitting the show so as to not play an older character on YRKKH, Mohena replied, "As an actor, I don’t worry about the age of my character. Keerti (her character) is an integral part of YRKKH and she is already a mother. Though the show is set to go in for a leap and my child will grow up, there is scope for me to perform. I am hungry to act and as long as the graph of my character is good, I wouldn’t mind working. However, I had to take this decision because I am getting married. I have to start shopping for my wedding and will be travelling to various countries for it."

Mohena and Suyash's wedding will take place on October 14, 2019, in Haridwar.