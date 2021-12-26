‘Yeh kaise kiya?’: Salman Khan asks Shahid Kapoor to teach ‘Agal Bagal’ hook step on 'Bigg Boss 15'

'Bigg Boss 15', a highly controversial reality show, is gaining a lot of popularity. Contestants compete for a ticket to the final challenge and a chance to win the trophy. Producers of the event have invited Bollywood celebrities to add to the fun and up the stakes. This time, actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will appear on the show to promote their upcoming film Jersey, which will be released on December 31. The film's star cast will shake a leg with Salman Khan.

Salman tells Shahid that he hasn't been able to do the dance move from his film ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’. He says, "Aaj tak mujhe yeh step nahi aaya (I am not able to do this step till now). Let's do this."

"Aap sabka laajawab performace toh banta he hai (You all need to produce a nice performance now)," Salman says to the ‘Bigg Boss’ housemates. Following that, Karan Kundra and Umar Riaz can be seen dancing to Shahid's song ‘Dhating Naach’, which is also from the film ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’.

Singer Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi were seen dancing to their upcoming song Dance Meri Rani in another video shared by Colors TV.

Nora can be seen in the video asking Salman, "Aapne kabhi mujhe aankh maari hai?" (Have you ever winked at me?)" Salman responds with a "No." Nora then asks if he'd be willing to do it today. Salman then gives Nora a wink.