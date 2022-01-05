'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' trailer out: Shweta Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer is all about love, power, deceit

"My inspiration for the series comes from pulpy thrillers in classic Indian cinema spotlighting Vijay Anand and Salim-Javed," said director Siddharth.

Netflix's latest 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', directed by Sidharth Sengupta is all about love, power, money and deceit. The Netflix Original Film, 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Surya Sharma, Anant Joshi, Sunita Rajwar, Shashi Verma, Anjuman Saxena, and Hetal Gada.

On Tuesday, the makers released the trailer of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', which mainly revolves around a man caught between a woman who loves him and one who desires him.

Vikrant, a romantic simpleton in 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', becomes an object of desire for Purva (Anchal Singh), who will go to any lengths to get him. As Purva's efforts to make him hers begin to destroy all that he holds dear, the mild-mannered Vikrant finds a new side of him emerging. In order to escape Purva's clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha (Shweta Tripathi), he goes down a dark path only to regret it later.

Talking more about the project, Sidharth said, "The idea of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein was brewing for almost twenty years. Since television is conservative in India, both Anahata (the writer) and I had kept this story close to us, waiting for the moment to tell it... and then Netflix happened. It took a few drafts to get the best script possible and breathe life into it."

"My inspiration for the series comes from the pulpy thrillers in classic Indian cinema spotlighting Vijay Anand and Salim-Javed, whom I grew up admiring. I have always been a fan of their work and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, the title inspired by the iconic `90s hit song from a film of the same genre, is an ode to all the pulpy thrillers of those times," Siddhart added.

"The world of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein showcases real characters, an interesting dialect, locations, cultural nuances and the overall visual treatment of the series. It’s been an absolute privilege to work with such amazing talent who have brought these layered characters to life; whether it's the engaging story by Anahata Menon, the sharp and witty dialogue by Varun Badola, or the high-octane performances from Tahir Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukhla, Brijendra Kala, Surya Sharma, Anant Joshi and the others. All the characters have shades of gray, a reflection of real life, and the actors have done a brilliant job bringing them to life. A special mention to the music by Shivam Sengupta and Anuj Danait, which brings in the desired flavor and soul to the series," he further said.

'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' will be out on Netflix on January 14.