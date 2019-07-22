'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein': Here's how Chaitanya Choudhary will take over Karan Patel's character Raman Bhalla

One of Television's longest running shows, 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', is currently in news since lead actor Karan Patel, who played the role of Raman Bhalla on the show, has opted out of it. The makers, who were in search of a replacement, seem to have finally finalized a new face for the character.

According to a report on India TV, actor Chaitanya Choudhary has stepped into his shoes. The decision, this report states, was made long before Karan confirmed quitting the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Karan allegedly wasn't too happy with the way the script was going. On the other hand, news of Chaitanya replacing him broke out before Karan went on record.

A report on Times of India goes on to state that Raman's character will be thrown off the cliff. Ishita would be witness to a fight between Raman and Arijit, after which Raman would fall off the cliff, but not die. The character of Raman would go through a plastic surgery, and thus, Chaitanya would be introduced to the show.

Talking about his quitting, Karan had told the daily, "All good things come to an end and so has Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show will always remain close to my heart and I am thankful to Ekta Kapoor for giving me Raman Bhalla."

While Karan is currently part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and will also reportedly be seen in Bigg Boss 13, Chaitanya last played a negative role in the Television show Dil Hi Toh Hai.