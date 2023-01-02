Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Ruhaanika Dhawan buys lavish house in Mumbai at 15

Credit: Ruhaanika Dhawan/Instagram

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan, who won millions of hearts with her acting skills in the show, recently bought her own luxurious house in Mumbai at the age of 15.

Ruhaanika took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared the news of her latest purchase with her fans by posting the house’s pictures. Sharing the photo, she thanked her paresnts Thanking in a lengthy caption, she wrote, "With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all...To new beginnings!! My heart is full and I’m extremely Grateful... I have check marked a very big dream- Buying a home on my own. This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn’t wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thank full for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream."

"Of course, this wouldn’t have been possible without the help and guidance of my parents and as I write this I know how blessed I feel to have them. Special mention to my mother who is some magician, she in all ways is Desi mother who saves every penny and doubles it. Only God and she know how she does it!!" she continued.

Ruhaanika concluded her caption by giving motivation to her fans, "There’s no stopping for me!! This is just the beginning. I’m already dreaming bigger, I will chase my dreams and work even harder. So, if I can do it you too can!! So dream on, follow your dreams and it will definitely come true one day."

For the unversed, Ruhaanika began her career with the 2012 soap opera Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein. She later featured in a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor’s romance-drama series Ye Hai Mohabbatein and also did a cameo in Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho. She has also appeared in Ghayal Once Again. (With inputs from ANI)

Read|Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone buy luxurious house for a WHOPPING Rs 119 crore