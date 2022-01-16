'Yeh bhi pagal ho chuki hai': Sanjeeda Shaikh gets trolled for making reels with Samantha's 'Oo Antawa'

Television Sanjeeda Shaikh was recently in news for ending her decade-old marriage with actor Aamir Ali, and now the actress got trolled for her hot avatar. The last few posts of Sanjeeda has been targeted by trollers, as she's looks ravishing in a hot avatar, and she posted the reel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Pushpa' song 'Oo Antava.'

Check out the video

As she posted the videos, users mocked Sheikh by saying, "Yeh bhi pagal ho gayi hai." While another user mocked Sanjeeda's marital status and said, "Isko divorce k baad se kya hogaya hai?" "Mujhe aaj tk ek baat samaj nahi a saki ye sanjeeda itni sareef thi..kabhi aise ese kapre nahi pehne the phir ek dum se esa kya hoga jo itni gandi ho gayi after divorce."

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh, who tied the knot in 2012, are now officially divorced. Both of them haven't officially confirmed the news yet. The ex-couple were going through a rough patch in their relationship and were living separately. The pair also has a baby daughter, Ayra Ali through surrogacy.

As per a Hindustan Times report, a source was quoted telling the publication, "“It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private, and thus didn’t wish to give out any official statement about the divorce.”

While talking to the same media portal, Sanjeeda chose not to comment on the issue and said, "I just want to make my child proud” and Ali almost confirmed the news as he told, "I wish Sanjeeda all the happiness.” The report also states that Sanjeeda holds the custody of their two-year-old daughter, Ayra.

The ex-couple had participated in the dance reality television show 'Nach Baliye 3' in 2007 and emerged as the winners defeating famous television couple Kashmera Shah-Krushna Abhishek and the ex-couple Rakhi Sawant-Abhishek Avasthi in the finals.