Alice Kaushik and Avinash Mishra are in the spotlight again after a picture of them went viral on social media, showing them sleeping in the same bed. In the photo, Avinash is seen letting Alice rest her head on his arm as they sleep, and she looks very comfortable. This picture has sparked controversy on social media, with fans questioning their friendship.

Is this how a committed girl behaves? Maybe cuddling is just normal these days between friends. pic.twitter.com/CuLztdHXGl — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 10, 2024

One of the social media users wrote, "LoL. People are normalizing these and these stupid fans are blaming me. Bhai she claimed herself as a committed person and then cuddles with a friend like this. Meri bandi aise kare toh Tata bye bye....aur bhagwan bachaye aise log se." The second one wrote, "ye kya horra hai?" The third person commented, "It’s cringy my god.

They judge others but khud ko dekh le pehle ye disgusting Vinash & Lice."

Although Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik have openly confirmed their relationship, Alice shared in an early episode of Bigg Boss 18 that Kanwar had directly proposed to her. However, Kanwar later cleared the air in interviews outside the show, stating that he never actually proposed marriage. Instead, he said that Alice was the kind of person one would want to marry.

In one of the past episodes of Bigg Boss 18, host Salman Khan revealed Kanwar Kanwar's statement to Alice after which she broke down. Following this, several celebrities, including Kamya Punjabi and Aly Goni, criticised Kanwar for his comments, saying he should have at least waited before sharing such details.

Kanwar, who had remained silent on the issue until now, has finally responded. He clarified that his statement was misunderstood and that it was not meant the way it was portrayed. In an interview with The Times Of India, the Udne Ki Aasha fame said, “Woh duniya ka kaam hai, tawa garam tha aur roti sekhne aa gaye. They just commented watching the promo and did not understand what I was trying to say.”

He further said, "Those who have a doubt can call me and ask. I don’t think I need to clarify to those whom I do not know. When things are good, people don’t come to ask right? So what’s the point of poking their nose when something else happens? I know what I was saying, so I do not want to waste my energy in explaining.”

