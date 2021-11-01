‘Ye engineer hai na’: ‘Bigg Boss 15’ fans troll Tejasswi Prakash over her Math logic – WATCH

A clip from Bigg Boss 15's ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode shows contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal engaged in a heated debate on mathematical principles. While it looked that they began the debate by using numerators, denominators, and fractions as metaphors for the competitors and their equations with one another, viewers could not overlook Tejasswi's lack of mathematical understanding.

Tejasswi screamed at Pratik, "If the numerator is more than the denominator in a fraction, the outcome is a negative number." A positive number is obtained by using a larger denominator and a smaller numerator. "Mujhe mathematics mat sikha (Don't teach me maths)," she said at Pratik when he questioned her rationale.

'Bigg Boss' viewers were baffled by her logic. Others questioned her engineering background as well.

A viewer also explained how, in a fraction, if the numerator is bigger than the denominator, the result is a number bigger than one. In the reverse case, the number is less than one. The numerator or denominator do not determine whether the number is positive or negative.

One asked, “Tejaswi Engineer hai na ?”, “Gadhi maths aata nhi aur chali sikhane (Idiot. She doesn't know maths and is out to preach it to everyone),” commented another.

For the unversed, fans have been speculating for a few days that Karan Kundrra and Tejjaswi Prakash might date and will be labelled a couple soon. Karan Kundrra added to the excitement of his admirers by making a major revelation on the show. In the episode, Kundrra informed Akasa that he likes Tejasswi, but that their personalities are opposites. He claims she is a difficult person to deal with.