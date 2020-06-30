'Ye aap phir chalu ho gaye?' Parth Samthaan gets angry at media outside 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' sets

The unlock phase has begun in the country with lives returning to normal as actors, too, are starting to resume the shoot of their respective serials and films. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes have also resumed the production process of their hit shows, Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

In a recent video that went viral, Parth was recently spotted wearing a mask outside the set of his show and when a member of the paparazzi called him, he shouted, "Ye aap phir chalu ho gaye? Main Aapki Lagaunga?" Parth has been grabbing the headlines for quite a few days now, especially after, anchor Vikas Gupta revealed that he is bisexual and was in a relationship with both Parth and Priyank Sharma.

Vikas shared the news with his followers and fans on Twitter and Instagram and said, "Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out."

Parth had recently posted a picture on Instagram in which he posted a few pictures from the set of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. While Parth joined the shooting of the show a few days back, Erica joined the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay today. While the fans are super happy to see Anurag and Prerna together, they are disappointed as Karan Singh Grover who plays the character of Mr Bajaj will reportedly not make a come back in the show.