Muhammad Yunus EXPOSED: Hobnobbing with Pakistan to destabilise India, people recall genocide of 1971

Deepti Naval shares she went through 'very bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha: 'Nothing in life was...'

'The players he likes...': Ex-India player accuses Gautam Gambhir of favouritism after Shreyas Iyer’s Asia Cup snub

Celebrity inspired coffee recipes: Discover secret ingredients Bollywood stars swear by

Who is John Bolton? FBI raids former US NSA days after he criticised Donald Trump's tariffs

'My heart is smiling': Mumbai auto driver turns his rickshaw into a karaoke stage, viral video wins hearts

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI: Australia fail to end 11-year-long drought as South Africa register another thumping victory

Overeating Protein? 5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 series: Launched with massive battery, rugged design, new processors and more at Rs…

Rajnath Singh takes a jibe at Pakistan's Asim Munir over his 'dump truck' remark, says, 'A confession...'

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

TELEVISION

WWE legend Undertaker, former boxer Mike Tyson to join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19? Here's what we know

As per multiple reports, some of the celebrities who will be seen inside Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Siwet Tomar, Zeishan Quadri, Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming, and Shafaq Naaz.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 05:38 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

WWE legend Undertaker, former boxer Mike Tyson to join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19? Here's what we know
    Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 will premiere this Sunday on August 24. The episodes will first start streaming on JioHotstar at 9 pm and will then telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. As there has been curiosity among the names of the contestants in the latest season, reports state that two big international names can be a part of Bigg Boss 19.

    The Undertaker and Mike Tyson to join Bigg Boss 19

    Former boxer Mike Tyson will join Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant. A source was quoted telling India Today, "60 per cent of his presence is confirmed, however, nothing can be said until he gives his participation. If all works well, then he will be a part of the show." Some reports also state that WWE legend The Undertaken will enter the Bigg Boss house for a week in November.

    Bigg Boss 19 to be the longest season of the show

    As per reports, Bigg Boss 19 will run for five months, making it the longest season in the show's history. Salman will only be hosting the show for the first three months and will return for the Grand Finale. Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor will be seen as the hosts in the last two months, as per reports.

    Bigg Boss 19 contestants

    As per multiple reports, some of the celebrities who will be seen inside Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Siwet Tomar, Zeishan Quadri, Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming, and Shafaq Naaz. Additionally, one contestant from Mridul Tiwari or Shehbaz Badesha is being chosen to participate in the show through a live poll called Fans Ka Faisla on JioHotstar app.

    READ | OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, web series to binge-watch

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
