WWE legend Undertaker, former boxer Mike Tyson to join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19? Here's what we know

Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 will premiere this Sunday on August 24. The episodes will first start streaming on JioHotstar at 9 pm and will then telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. As there has been curiosity among the names of the contestants in the latest season, reports state that two big international names can be a part of Bigg Boss 19.

The Undertaker and Mike Tyson to join Bigg Boss 19

Former boxer Mike Tyson will join Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant. A source was quoted telling India Today, "60 per cent of his presence is confirmed, however, nothing can be said until he gives his participation. If all works well, then he will be a part of the show." Some reports also state that WWE legend The Undertaken will enter the Bigg Boss house for a week in November.

Bigg Boss 19 to be the longest season of the show

As per reports, Bigg Boss 19 will run for five months, making it the longest season in the show's history. Salman will only be hosting the show for the first three months and will return for the Grand Finale. Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor will be seen as the hosts in the last two months, as per reports.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants

As per multiple reports, some of the celebrities who will be seen inside Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Siwet Tomar, Zeishan Quadri, Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming, and Shafaq Naaz. Additionally, one contestant from Mridul Tiwari or Shehbaz Badesha is being chosen to participate in the show through a live poll called Fans Ka Faisla on JioHotstar app.

