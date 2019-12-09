'Wow, mom it's amazing': Shweta Tiwari reveals daughter Palak's reaction to her intimate scenes in 'Hum Tum Aur Them'

Shweta Tiwari has made her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's new show 'Hum Tum Aur Them'.

Shweta Tiwari has forayed into the world of digital with ZEE5 original show titled Hum Tum Aur Them created by Ekta Kapoor. The trailer for the show left everyone surprised as Shweta was seen performing intimate scenes for the first time in her career. The actor is paired opposite Akshay Oberoi on the show and the promos have left an impressive mark on everyone.

Talking about intimate scenes, Shweta had earlier written on her Instagram page, "I’m truly honoured to be a part of this project,not only because of it’s one of a kind storyline but also the fact that it pushed me out of my comfort zone, right from chopping my hair to portraying the kind of intimacy and vulnerability that I didn’t think I was courageous enough to show, and I didn’t make it easy. I cried, a lot, felt anxious every single day but there’s irrefutably no other team of people that could’ve pushed me more effectively. I know I was scared, God Knows I was."

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, when Shweta was asked about her daughter Palak Tiwari's reaction to the trailer, the actor stated, "Well, yes, I was very scared. When the promo went live, I got so scared. I called the creative and told them ‘what is this? I don’t like the trailer. I don’t know how to show it to my mother, my friends and family. Then I sent that trailer to my daughter and asked her to give her honest opinion and she said ‘wow, mom it is very good and amazing'."

She concluded by saying, "That’s when I called the creative again and said that I was sorry for shouting and fighting with them but the trailer looks good. And then I shared it too. Probably Ekta Kapoor must have got to know about that, and that's why she left a comment on it."