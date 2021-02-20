'Wouldn't consider Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli even in Top 3: Devoleena ahead of 'Bigg Boss 14' grand finale

Devoleena Bhattacharjee even called Rubina Dilaik a 'cunning' woman.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee who entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as Eijaz Khan's proxy was the last one to get evicted before the show got its finalists. During her stint on the reality show, Devoleena had ugly fights with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan too. The actor however shared a close bond with Rakhi Sawant and they were together most of the time. Now during an interaction with ETimes, Devoleena gave her opinion on each of the finalists namely Rubina, Rakhi, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Nikki.

Talking about Rubina, Devoleena told ETimes, "She is a very cunning girl. Duniya ki saari bi***ing and back-biting wohi karti hai. And then she feigns ignorance and innocence."

When asked about Nikki, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor said, "She is an ill-behaved person. She has just clung to Rubina and come into the last five. She herself says that she didn't see herself till wherever she has reached in the show. She has no respect for anybody. She feels she is the chosen one and lives under the impression that the worse you behave on the show, the better chances you have of emerging as the winner."

Devoleena went on to reveal that she doesn't see both Rubina and Nikki in the top three or they deserve to win the show. The actor said, "I don't believe in bhed-chaal. I don't think Rubina and Nikki deserve to win. I know the fan-base plays a large role in determining the result but based on who has played the game better, my choice for the winner is either Rahul or Rakhi."

She concluded, "On similar grounds, I wouldn't consider Rubina and Nikki even in the Top three."