'Wouldn't consider Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli even in Top 3: Devoleena ahead of 'Bigg Boss 14' grand finale

Headlines

This actress lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, has worked with Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani, Mammootty

From going past Anil Kumble to joining Malcolm Marshall, R Ashwin smashes records in IND vs WI 1st Test

Amid Bigg Boss OTT 2, wildcard Elvish Yadav's old tweet of 'bartan dhone wale' goes viral; netizens say 'ab dho thik se'

Meet Delhi's richest man with Rs 2.07 lakh crore wealth, daughter's wealth is Rs 84,330 crore, donated Rs 3 cr per day

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023 notification: New vacancies announced for 400 Officers Scale III, II posts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, has worked with Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani, Mammootty

From going past Anil Kumble to joining Malcolm Marshall, R Ashwin smashes records in IND vs WI 1st Test

Amid Bigg Boss OTT 2, wildcard Elvish Yadav's old tweet of 'bartan dhone wale' goes viral; netizens say 'ab dho thik se'

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Shares Batting Tips With Yashasvi Jaiswal After RCB Defeats RR

DNA | Can living a healthy lifestyle help you beat diabetes?

Know BCCI's new chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, and his Unwanted records, last one will blow your mind

This actress lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, has worked with Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani, Mammootty

Kajol struggles to walk in high heels, netizens say 'this woman is effortlessly funny'

Amid Bigg Boss OTT 2, wildcard Elvish Yadav's old tweet of 'bartan dhone wale' goes viral; netizens say 'ab dho thik se'

HomeTelevision

business

'Wouldn't consider Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli even in Top 3: Devoleena ahead of 'Bigg Boss 14' grand finale

Devoleena Bhattacharjee even called Rubina Dilaik a 'cunning' woman.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 20, 2021, 02:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Devoleena Bhattacharjee who entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as Eijaz Khan's proxy was the last one to get evicted before the show got its finalists. During her stint on the reality show, Devoleena had ugly fights with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan too. The actor however shared a close bond with Rakhi Sawant and they were together most of the time. Now during an interaction with ETimes, Devoleena gave her opinion on each of the finalists namely Rubina, Rakhi, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Nikki.

Talking about Rubina, Devoleena told ETimes, "She is a very cunning girl. Duniya ki saari bi***ing and back-biting wohi karti hai. And then she feigns ignorance and innocence."

When asked about Nikki, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor said, "She is an ill-behaved person. She has just clung to Rubina and come into the last five. She herself says that she didn't see herself till wherever she has reached in the show. She has no respect for anybody. She feels she is the chosen one and lives under the impression that the worse you behave on the show, the better chances you have of emerging as the winner."

Devoleena went on to reveal that she doesn't see both Rubina and Nikki in the top three or they deserve to win the show. The actor said, "I don't believe in bhed-chaal. I don't think Rubina and Nikki deserve to win. I know the fan-base plays a large role in determining the result but based on who has played the game better, my choice for the winner is either Rahul or Rakhi."

She concluded, "On similar grounds, I wouldn't consider Rubina and Nikki even in the Top three."

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up Citadel shoot, says ‘13th of July will always be a special day’

Thackeray faces heat over 'taint' jibe at Fadnavis; BJP, Shiv Sena slam former CM

Section 144 in Delhi: Prohibitory orders imposed in flood-prone areas, Yamuna level rises

Viral video: Jaya Bachchan and Rekha come face-to-face during award function, what happened next? Watch

Meet 'Missile Woman of India', brain behind Agni-5, who once wanted to become IAS officer, now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE