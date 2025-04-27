After the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, Karan Veer Mehra recited a poem and shared it on social media. However, his message backfired on him, and he got brutally trolled for it. Finally, Karan issued a statement, explaining his side of story.

TV actor, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, and Bigg Boss 18 winner, Karan Veer Mehra, recently received hate and trolling for reciting poetry after the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack. His attempt to spread the message of peace and humanity backfired on him as netizens found him 'fake' and unintentionally amusing in his video.

Even celebs like Elvish Yadav and Kushal Tandon have slammed Karan openly. Days after the backlash, Karan issued a statement, explaining his intention to recite the poem. On Sunday, Karan issued a statement on his Instagram story, and wrote, "An eye for an eye will NOT leave the whole world blind, the last person will still have one eye, & we all know who that last person might be. But the real question is, would YOU rather break the chain of hate and make the world a better place? That’s exactly what my poem meant."

Karan Veer expressed grief on the lives lost at the terror attack, and wrote, "My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam attack. May the perpetrators face the strongest punishment they deserve. We are not scared. We are not afraid." Lastly, he completed his clarification by quoting Suniel Shetty, “Agli chutti Kashmir mein."

What lines did Karan recite?

In the poem, Karan emphasised the value of peace and said, "Baat diya iss dharti ko, Kya chand-sitaaron ka hoga? Nadiyon ko kuch naam diye, behti dharon ka kya hoga? Shiv ki Ganga bhi paani hai, aabe zam-zam bhi paani hai. Pandit bhi piye Maulla bhi piye, toh paani ka majhab kya hoga? Ek hai suraj, chand hai ek, ek hawa mein saans hai sabki. Naslo ka karein jo batwara, rahbhar woh comb ka dhongi hai. Sawaal toh bas ek hi hai, kya Allah ne mandir toda tha ya Ram ne masjid toda tha." For the unversed, Karan's grandfather is from Peshawar, Pakistan, and his old video about his connection with Pakistan is now been widely circulated on the internet.