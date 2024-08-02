Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, worked at NASA, left it for...

Meet IIT-JEE topper who joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, worked at NASA, left it for...

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

8 animals with weakest bones

8 animals with weakest bones

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

HomeTelevision

Television

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

The most expensive TV show in the world cost over a billion dollars to make and market

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 10:35 PM IST

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan
The world's most expensive TV show
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Television and streaming shows are no less than films today in terms of scale and even star power. For instance, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Citadel was reported to have a massive budget of Rs 2400 crore ($300 million), more than most big Hollywood films. But even this number pales in comparison to the massive amount spent on the most expensive TV show ever, which has a reported budget of $1 billion (Rs 8300 crore).

    World’s most expensive TV show

    Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which streamed on Amazon Prime Video in 2022, is widely regarded as the most expensive television show of all time. Collider put the show’s production cost at $465 million (over Rs 3800 crore), stating that each episode cost around $58 million (Rs 480 crore). However, Deadline states that the show cost over a billion dollars in production and marketing costs, coming out to around Rs 8300 crore.

    How The Rings of Power dwarfs Indian films

    The budget of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is so massive that not just Indian films but even Hollywood films pale in comparison. In fact, every single episode of this massive show is more expensive than most Indian films. The Rs 480-crore conservative production cost of each episode of The Rings of Power is higher than the production budget of some of the biggest Indian films like Brahmastra Part One (Rs 400 crore), Salaar (Rs 270 crore), Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (Rs 250 crore), Fighter (Rs 250 crore), Pathaan (Rs 250 crore), KGF (Rs 100 crore), Animal (Rs 100 crore), and Dunki (Rs 120 crore). In fact, only three Indian films – Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 600 crore), Adipurush (Rs 550 crore), and RRR (Rs 500 crore) – have budgets higher than the per episode cost of The Rings of Power.

    Why is The Rings of Power so expensive?

    Screenrant reported that mismanagement and reshoots were the main reason for the Rings of Power’s budget ballooning beyond control. The report stated that the first season of the show was initially meant to cost around $150 million but ended up being made for over thrice as much. “It's hard to think of a reason for Rings of Power's ballooning budget other than it being mismanaged, wrote ScreenRant’s Grant Bullert. The show’s expansive sets, large scale, extensive VFX work, and a huge global marketing campaign all contributed to this figure.

    The Rings of Power season 2

    The first season of The Rings of Power was heavily trolled as many fans were upset with the diversity casting as well as the makers’ decision to deviate from the source material. While most critics and casual viewers found the show decent enough, the trolls were unrelenting. Despite that, Prime Video maintained the show was a massive success in terms of viewership and a second season was renewed immediately. Season 2 of The Rings of Power is set to begin streaming on Prime Video from August 31.

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Dus June Kii Raat: Tusshar Kapoor talks real-life 'panauti', says 'sometimes people have very...' | Exclusive

    Dus June Kii Raat: Tusshar Kapoor talks real-life 'panauti', says 'sometimes people have very...' | Exclusive

    IND vs SL, 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match in Colombo

    IND vs SL, 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match in Colombo

    'Everyone wants a scapegoat': Drishti IAS' Vikas Divyakirti on crackdown on coaching centres' after death UPSC aspirants

    'Everyone wants a scapegoat': Drishti IAS' Vikas Divyakirti on crackdown on coaching centres' after death UPSC aspirants

    Pakistani man rides lion in viral video, internet slams him

    Pakistani man rides lion in viral video, internet slams him

    Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, where to watch boxing quarterfinal match

    Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, where to watch boxing quarterfinal match

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

    Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

    Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

    Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

    Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

    Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

    In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

    In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

    Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

    Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement