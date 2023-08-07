Headlines

World's longest running TV show, with 16,000 episodes, is from India; it's not CID, Bigg Boss, KBC, Taarak Mehta

The world's longest running live action TV show is made in India and has aired over 16,000 episodes.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

Gone are the days when 1000 episodes was a norm for an Indian soap opera. The time of long-running V shows is over, at least in India, where TV programming has adapted a mix of the soap opera and seasons format. Just two decades ago, shows would routinely cross the 1000-episode mark while most shut shop today after a couple of hundred, to return afresh a few months later as volume 2. Yet, despite this, there is one TV show that has continued to air all this while. With a near-unbroken run for over 56 years, it is the world’s longest running live action TV program. And it’s not one of the usual suspects.

The world’s longest running TV show is...

If we take all TV shows from across the world, then, by episode count, a German animated series called Sandmännchen is the longest-running. It has telecast 22,000 episodes since it began airing in 1959. However, among live-action TV programs, it is an Indian TV show that takes the cake. Surprisingly enough, it is a non-fiction show. Krishi Darshan, the agricultural informative show that began airing on Doordarshan in 1967, has aired over 16,700 episodes in its 56-year run so far. It is, by far, the longest running live action TV show in the world ahead of American soaps like Guiding Light (15,762 episodes) and General Hospital (15,081 episodes)

The history of Krishi Darshan

Krishi Darshan premiered on January 26, 1967 on Doordarshan as part of Indian government’s test of mass broadcast of TV programs. Its initial broadcast was limited to 80 villages around Delhi but it was soon scaled up nationally. It aired on DD National from 1967-2015 when the show was moved to a new channel called DD Kisan. The programme is aimed at disseminating agricultural information to rural, farming audiences.

World’s longest running TV shows

The top three spots among the longest running live action shows are held by Krishi Darshan, Guiding Light, and General Hospital. The list is dominated by iconic American soaps, with Days of Our Lives, As the World Turns, The Young and The Restless, and One Life to Live all finding a place in the top 10, at spots four, five, seven and ten respectively. All these shows have more than 11,000 episodes each. The other shows in the top ten are Fillippino variety show Eat Bulaga! At number six, French game show Des chiffres et des lettres at number eight, and American news show Access Hollywood at nine.

Among Indian TV shows, following Krishi Darshan is Chitrahaar with 12,000 episodes, and Rangoli with 11,000. In soap operas, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has aired 4152 episodes, followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 3842, and Kumkum Bhagya with 2562.

