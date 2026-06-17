'Woh upset rehti thi': Sanchita Ugale's father claims the actor faced harassment before her death

Sanchita Ugale's father, Machhindra Ugale, has claimed that the 22-year-old was under immense emotional pressure and was allegedly facing harassment.

The death of television actor Sanchita Ugale has left the industry in shock. The 22-year-old actor allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

As police continue to investigate the case, her father, Machhindra Ugale, has now spoken about the emotional struggles she was facing and alleged that she had been under immense pressure and harassment.

In an interview with NDTV, Machhindra said Sanchita often appeared disturbed, even during moments when she seemed cheerful. He said, "Upset to wo rehti hi thi. Usne humein wajah batayi nahi, bas itna hi, par wo upset rehti thi. Matlab woh jab acche mood mein hoti thi, tab bhi achanak depression mein chali jaati thi. Yeh baat humare dhyaan mein aayi thi, aur isi liye hum uske saath roz aana-jaana karte the."

He added, "Bas utna hi waqt, samjho ki aadha ghanta hum uske saath nahi the, wo hamari galti samjho. Lekin wo itne depression mein chali gayi, yeh humein maloom nahi tha ki wo aisa kadam utha legi."

Translated, he said that Sanchita remained upset but never explained the exact reason. Even when she looked happy, she would suddenly become withdrawn and depressed. The family had noticed this change and therefore tried to stay with her as much as possible. However, they never imagined that she would take such an extreme step.

Machhindra further alleged that his daughter had been facing harassment.

He said, "Baatcheet ki thi, par use torture kiya ja raha tha. Use koi na koi paison ko lekar ya kisi na kisi baat ko lekar maang karke, use torture aur hammering kar hi raha tha."

He added, "Kisi na kisi maamle mein yeh ho hi raha tha. Matlab, wo baat ab mere saamne saaf hogi hi, par nishchit roop se aisa ho raha tha. Prashasan se maang bas ek hi hai ki meri beti ke saath jo bhi galat hua hai, use nyaay milna chahiye."

According to him, someone had been constantly troubling Sanchita, making demands related to money or other matters and putting her under continuous pressure. He said the complete truth would emerge through the investigation and urged authorities to ensure that his daughter gets justice.

Sanchita was known for her performances in television shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya. She also appeared in films, portraying the younger version of Tara Rani in Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.

According to ANI, police said the incident took place between 7 pm and 7:30 pm on June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. Officials stated that Sanchita was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree. The room was reportedly locked from the inside. She was rushed to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said, "On June 15, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)."

Police said the investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to determine the circumstances that led to the alleged suicide.