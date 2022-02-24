'Wine shops khule hain’: Shilpa Shetty jokes about Kapil Sharma’s ‘tweeting talent’ – WATCH hilarious video

Shilpa Shetty, who is currently a judge on the Sony TV reality show ‘India's Got Talent’, will be on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with her co-judges Badshah and Manoj Muntashir in the near future. The audience gets a sneak preview of the exciting episode in a new promo released by the channel.

Shilpa claims that Kapil's comedy isn't his only talent, despite the fact that he fancies himself a talented guy. She goes on to suggest that his greatest talent is tweeting, which he no longer does. Shilpa then asks, 'Par kyu?' Kapil nods his head in agreement. Toh sab khule hain, wine stores. (However, why? 'Every wine shop is still open.')

On his Netflix special 'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet,' Kapil Sharma discussed his tweets tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his special, Kapil said that his tweet to PM Modi was a drunk tweet. “I left for the Maldives instantly. I lived there for 8-9 days. The moment I reached Maldives, I asked them for a room with no internet. They asked, ‘Have you got married?’ I replied, ‘No, I just tweeted.’ My stay cost me Rs 9 lakhs, which I didn’t even spend on my education. That one line cost me that much,” he revealed and added, “I want to sue Twitter.”

Following his roles in the films 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' and 'Firangi,' comedian Kapil Sharma is set to enthral audiences once more with a new film produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. Shahana Goswami also appears in the untitled film.