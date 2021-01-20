'Will take due action on the basis of FIR registered': Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reacts to 'Tandav' controversy

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday reacted to the 'Tandav' controversy. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's debut web-series 'Tandav' sparked the rage of many for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The web show starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub quickly triggered outrage over scenes that allegedly disrespect Lord Shiva.

Reacting to the fiasco, Anil Deshmukh added, "We have received a complaint related to web-series Tandav and will take due action, on the basis of the FIR registered. The central government should constitute a law for OTT. The Lucknow police has informed us and they have always cooperated with us. Complaints regarding OTT content have been made several times and now there should be some regulation in place."

On the other hand, 'Tandav' creator Ali Abbas Zafar on Tuesday revealed that the cast and crew of the show have decided to implement changes in the Amazon Prime Video-based series.

Zafar shared an official statement from the cast and crew of Tandav on Twitter and reiterated that the team had no intentions to hurt or offend the sentiments of any caste, race, community, or religion. "We have the utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead," the statement read.

"The cast and crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same," the statement further read.

The team also thanked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for guiding and supporting them in the matter. "We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for guidance and support in the matter. We once again apologise if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments," the official statement read.