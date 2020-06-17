Will Sonu Sood be first guest on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' after shooting resumes?

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is expected to grace the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' soon. He, according to reports, would be the first guest on the show.

According to a report on Bollywood Life, Sonu Sood, who has been one of the most loved personalities during the pandemic, will be the first guest on 'The Kapil Sharma show'. The move comes in since there are not many movies or TV shows to promote.

For the unintiiated, Sonu Sood has been working towards sending migrant workers back to their hometown. He arranged for buses and flights to help the workers reach their homes safely. Sonu also took care of heathcare and other essential facilities for the workers. Talking about the migrant workers, Sonu had stated that he loves to see them smile, and that keeps him motivated to work towards helping more migrant workers.

Reportedly, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' would commence shooting from June 24, 2020. The show could be shot keeping in mind the norms of working under the existing coronavirus situation. Social distancing has been mandatory on the sets.