TELEVISION

'Will not fu**ing let you...': Mahhi Vij bashes trolls over dating rumours with 'godfather' Nadim Nadz after divorce from Jay Bhanushali, says 'shame on you'

Mahhi Vij made a scathing attack on the trolls for linking her to Salman Khan's friend Nadim Nadz after her divorce from Jay Bhanushali. She clarified her relationship with Nadim, stating that he is like a 'godfather' figure for both her and Jay, and their daughter Tara calls him "Abba."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 05:09 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After announcing separation from Jay Bhanushali after more than 14 years of their marriage, Mahhi Vij penned a special birthday message for her best friend Nadim Nadz, whom she called her "safe place, heart, home, family, and forever", adding that their souls are connected. This led netizens to believe that Nadim, who is the CEO of Salman Khan Films and also among the closest friends of the Bollywood superstar, might be the reason behind Jay and Mahhi's divorce. The Balika Vadhu actress was brutally trolled on social media for leaving Jay and their three kids, two foster children - Khushi and Rajveer and bilogical daughter Tara, for Nadim.

On Sunday, January 11, Mahhi took to her Instagram and shared a video, in which she made a scathing attack on the trolls for linking her to Nadim Nadz after her divorce from Jay Bhanushali. She clarified her relationship with Nadim, stating that he is like a 'godfather' figure for both her and Jay, and their daughter Tara calls him "Abba." Mahhi said in the clip in Hindi, "So, everyone told me not to address this, avoid, and people who know about these things, they are feeling ridiculous about what the media is doing. Just because we have taken divorce with a lot of respect for each other, I don't think you guys are able to digest it. You guys want controversy, you guys want filth."

She further added, "Nadim is my best friend and will always be my best friend. I have been sharing photos with him for the past 6 years. And Tara has been calling him Abba for 6 years. It was a joint decision between me and Jay that she will call him Abba. You have made the word 'Abba' so disgusting. A person is going through something. You guys are not afraid of karma. You can stoop to any level of filth, shame on you, spit on you people. I literally spit on you people that you are writing such stuff about me and Nadeem who is a Godfather in just not my life. But there are so many people who respect him so much."

"Don't you say, 'I love you' to your best friends? Don't you say, 'I love you' to your brother? Don't you say, 'I love you' to your sister? The vile comments that I am reading, half of them are from fake followers. So I don't know who is doing all this and trying to spoil this. I will not let you do that. I will not fu**ing let you do that. You people are sh*t. Shame on you. Whatever filth you guys are putting, karma will come for you. Hell is not far for you guys because you are talking sh*t about a woman without knowing anything. But, I will stand up for myself. You are cheap. You are what you are writing, what you are saying. You have shown it. But I will not allow you guys. F**k you", Mahhi concluded.

Jay also reshared Mahhi's video on his Instagram Story and added, "Our statement mentioned there is no villain but still people want to create villain in our story - STOP IT." A part of their statement announcing their separation read, "Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we chose peace over drama and sanity above all else."

READ | Jay Bhanushali breaks silence on ex-wife Mahhi Vij's dating rumours with Salman Khan's friend Nadim Nadz: 'I agree to...'

