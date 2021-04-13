Headlines

Will Disha Vakani aka Dayaben return to 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'? Producer has THIS to say

After director Malav Rajda, Asit Kumarr Modi opened up on possibilities of Disha Vakani's comeback.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 13, 2021, 03:14 PM IST

It's been nearly four years since Disha Vakani aka Dayaben has been MIA from the hit series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor took a sabbatical from the show after welcoming her child and since then she hasn't returned from her maternity break. Over time, there have been several speculations making the rounds about her return or Disha getting replaced from the show.

Now during an interaction with ETimes, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Modi was asked if Disha will be returning as Daya in the show. To which he stated, "I understand that the audience has got tired of waiting for Daya bhabhi and they want to see her back and I can understand their sentiments. I can understand that the viewers want to see Daya Ben and even I want to see her again on the show."

Modi added, "From an audience perspective if I see I also want Daya Bhabhi on the show, but during this pandemic, a few things are not possible and the audience will have to support me for the next 2-3 months. I request them to understand our situation."

In a few episodes, there have been times that Daya was mentioned by the characters hinting at her return. Currently, it's being said that Daya is in Gujarat looking after her ailing mother. Her brother Sundar, who is also her real-life brother makes several appearances in TMKOC while giving an update on Daya's whereabouts. 

