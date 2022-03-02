"Why would I...': Urrfii Javed reveals if she would agree do nude scenes in films

If you are a "Bigg Boss' fan or someone who loves to know all about TV stars and their lives, there's no way you haven't heard about Urrfii Javed.

A TV actor, Urrfii got a lot of recognition after her brief stint in the digital version of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Synonymous with eccentric fashion, Urrfii often gets trolled for her fashion selections and makes headlines for her bold and opinionated statements.

Recently, during an interview with KoiMoi while promoting her Punjabi music video, 'Befikra', Urrfii shared her views on whether she would ever agree to go nude in films and if yes, then what shall be the deciding factor.

Speaking with the portal, Urrfii who regularly drops videos and photos in risque and bold outfits, said when questioned if she would agree to a film that requires her to be nude, that she wouldn't go nude for the sake of it. Urrfii was quoted telling KoiMoi, "Why would I just want to go nude? Not for the sake of it, I wouldn’t do it just because you want to see me naked. Not for that. But if it’s required, (really) required, a good movie where people will actually see my acting – I’m way more than just my clothes and I feel I am talented, I am a good actor – if given a chance I would definitely think about it a lot. Might even say no initially."

Continuing with her answer, Urrfii said that if it's a good project, such as a project of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, she would completely trust him (the director) for that. She said that you have to have that kind of trust in the director as well that he wouldn't not make the artist do it so people can see the actor naked and he would sell that film on that scene. "He wouldn’t do that. From a good filmmaker, I wouldn’t expect them to sell a film on my nude scene, but if it’s there, required, I would trust them for that," Urrfii told the portal.

On the work front, Urfi, 24, first appeared in the 2016 TV show 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', followed by 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah', and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. She was also seen in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.