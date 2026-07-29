'Why should I care?': Raja Chaudhary reacts to Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan dating rumours, says 'ask her mother'

Raja Chaudhary opened up about his distant relationship with daughter Palak Tiwari and said he does not keep track of her career or personal life.

Raja Chaudhary has spoken about his strained relationship with his daughter, actor Palak Tiwari, and said that he is no longer involved in her life. The actor revealed that he does not know about her work, where she lives or what she does, adding that he would be there for her whenever she needs him.

In a recent interview on Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel, Raja was asked whether he feels proud of Palak’s growing career. The actor, who has remained distant from his daughter since his separation from ex-wife Shweta Tiwari, said he does not want to know about Palak’s life unless she chooses to share it with him.

Raja Chaudhary on Palak Tiwari’s career

Shweta Tiwari 's daughter, Palak Tiwari, walked out of her father Raja Chaudhary's house in just 10 minutes after he made one remark that triggered her pic.twitter.com/2yDKz4IzVg — OldMonkofCricket (@OldMonkOfCric) July 28, 2026

When asked if he was proud of Palak for working with Salman Khan and making a name for herself, Raja said that he did not know how he felt about her career.

“I don’t know (if I’m proud). I have no idea where is she, what is she eating, what is she doing, where is she living, whom she’s living with, what is she working with. I don’t want to know even, unless she comes and tells me, ‘Dad, this is happening’. I’m there for her 24/7, if I’m needed. But, I’m not needed in her life at all,” said the actor.

According to a recent report by The Indian Express, Raja also said that he has distanced himself from Palak’s life and does not follow updates related to her on social media. He claimed that despite the distance between them, he would support her if she ever reached out to him.

Raja reacts to Palak’s dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Raja was also asked about rumours linking Palak with actor Ibrahim Ali Khan. He said that the rumours did not affect him because he does not share a close relationship with his daughter.

He explained that he never got the opportunity to feel protective or possessive about Palak’s personal life. Raja added that her relationship status was not something he felt he should be concerned about.

“How does it even matter if they’re together or not? I don’t feel anything. She’s not living in isolation in some jungle for it to be a big deal. It matters to a father if the daughter has maintained a relationship. Ask her mother how she feels about it. Why should I care? I am just a biological father, that’s what I was told. I have nothing to do with her, I was told. What do you want me to feel?” said the actor.

Raja’s latest remarks come amid continued speculation about Palak and Ibrahim’s relationship. However, neither Palak nor Ibrahim has publicly confirmed the dating rumours.

Raja and Shweta Tiwari’s marriage

Raja and Shweta got married in 1998 and welcomed their daughter, Palak, in 2000. Their marriage later faced several problems, and Shweta filed for divorce in 2007.

Shweta had accused Raja of domestic violence and alleged that his alcoholism had affected their marriage. She had also claimed that he became physically abusive and would visit the sets of her television shows and misbehave. Raja denied these allegations during his recent interview.

Their divorce was finalised in 2012.

Raja and Shweta’s second marriages

Raja married corporate professional Shveta Sood in 2015. He revealed that she had been his friend and had supported him during his divorce proceedings with Shweta. The two later moved to Delhi, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2022. Raja said that problems related to his alcoholism had affected their relationship.

Meanwhile, Shweta married actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013. They welcomed their son, Reyansh Kohli, in 2016. In 2019, Shweta filed a domestic violence case against Abhinav, following which he was taken into custody.