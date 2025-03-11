Did you know that Munmun Dutta, who rules the hearts of millions, is 37 years old and is still single?

The news of Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat, who are known for their roles in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, being engaged caused a stir on the internet.

However, both of them have dismissed these rumors as nonsense. Today, let’s take a look at the personal life of 37-year-old Babita Ji, aka Munmun Dutta, and find out why she hasn’t married yet and who all her name has been linked with.

Actress Munmun Dutta is a well-known face in the TV industry. She gained immense popularity for portraying the character of Babita Ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, earning a special place in the hearts of the audience. But did you know that the actress, who rules the hearts of millions, is 37 years old and is still single? The reasons will surely make you emotional.

Actress Munmun Dutta is often asked why, at the age of 37, she is still single. People are curious about who she is dating and who she isn't. However, she prefers to keep her personal life private and out of the public eye.

However, there was a time in 2008 when actress Munmun Dutta was linked with Bigg Boss fame Armaan Kohli. But their relationship didn’t last long, and they eventually parted ways. It is reported that the reason for Munmun Dutta and Armaan Kohli's breakup was his angry behavior. According to media reports, when they were in a relationship and went on a date on Valentine's Day, they had an argument over something. During the fight, Armaan Kohli reportedly raised his hand on her, which led to their separation.

After that incident, Munmun Dutta ended her relationship with Armaan Kohli. Her fans and admirers believe that the actress has not yet fully recovered from the pain of this relationship, which is why she hasn't gotten married till now.

