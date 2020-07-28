'Why can’t someone make their payment to those who deserve it': Helly Shah on non-payment of dues during COVID-19

Helly Shah aka Ishq Mein Marjawan 2's Riddhima had made her acting debut in high school and went on to star in several TV shows.

In a recent interview, Helly, though admitted that having worked in the industry for a long time has never come across a situation in which she faced non-payment of dues but there are still a lot of people in the industry who have been facing difficulty owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Helly said, "There are so many people who will have to restart, it is such a difficult situation for everybody. It is a sad situation but we will come out of it, I am sure," BollywoodLife reported. Helly further added, "It is a very serious and sad situation to deal with. It is so inhuman. It sometimes makes me angry to even think that why can’t someone just make their payment to those who deserve it, who have earned it the hard way. I haven’t faced something like this where I have been refused to be paid but of course, there have been delays in payment during the lockdown but the production is making sure their cycle is not interrupted."

In addition to this, Helly also opened up about TV actors being looked down upon by Bollywood and said, "They think that we are not capable enough to pull that off. I feel we should get a fair chance to prove ourselves. Give us a chance and we will prove it. We are also actors and we also do good work. It's sad that we are not given a fair chance."