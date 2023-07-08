Why Bebika Dhurve and Jad Hadid are likely to taste Salman Khan's anger this time on Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar

Why Bebika Dhurve and Jad Hadid are likely to taste Salman Khan's anger this time on Weekend Ka Vaar

Another week full of drama has passed and the stress among the contestants increases as they’ll have to face the show’s host Salman Khan once again on the Weekend Ka Vaar. Not only the contestants but also the audience is curious about who Salman is going to bash this time.

From Jad Hadid’s comment during a fight with Bebika to Jiya Shankar’s incapability to handle captaincy, Let’s have a look at the contestants who might face the heat of Salman Khan’s anger this Weekend Ka Vaar

Bebika for refusing to cook for Abhishek Malhan and Jad Hadid, making personal comments on Jad’s personal life

cre_Trending

After getting bashed by Salman Khan last week, it was expected that Bebika Dhurve would improve and stop poking others, however, Bebika has yet again become the center of attraction for all the housemates this week. She was seen making chaos in the kitchen, getting physical with Jiya Shankar, and making personal comments about Jad Hadid.

Bebika talked about Jad Hadid’s broken marriage and said that he got divorced because he cannot handle strong women. She said, “His history is that his ex-wife is a highly educated lady. I had spoken to him earlier and he himself told me. He cannot stand stronger women with an opinion. He wants weaker, submissive women who will only listen to him.”

Bebika, Abhishek Malhan, and Jad Hadid also got into a heated argument when she refused to cook food for them. Jiya Shankar being the captain of the house tried to intervene and asked Bebika to leave the kitchen duty. However, Bebika didn’t follow her instruction and also got physical with Jiya.

Even after being warned by Salman the last weekend by Ka Vaar for her behavior, Bebika has shown no improvement and this can lead her into trouble this week.

Jiya Shankar for not doing captain duties effectively

Recently, Bigg Boss gave a task to the housemates to voice out their grudges against Jiya Shankar who was the captain this week and though she won the first round of argument, she lost the second one with housemates calling her unfair captain.

Bigg Boss also called her out for not distributing the ration among the housemates according to the criteria given by them (ration was to be distributed keeping in mind the rule breaks in the house). Salman might question Jiya’s captaincy this Weekend Ka Vaar.

Jad Hadid for his ‘will hang anyone by their ass’ comment to Bebika, spitting looking towards Bebika

When Bebika refused to cook for Jad Hadid and Abhishek Malhan and was not listening to Jiya Shankar when she tried to remove her from Kitchen duty, Jad got angry and said, “I will hang anyone here by their ass). This fumed Bebika’s anger and she was seen commenting on Jad’s previous ‘mistake’ of showing his butt in anger. Pooja Bhatt also advocated for Bebika in the situation. Later Jad was seen breaking down and packing his bags to leave the house and continuously requested Bigg Boss to open the doors.

During the torture task, Jad Hadid was also seen pushing Manisha Rani to protect Jiya Shankar and was also seen spitting and looking at Bebika. These instances might land the Lebanese model in trouble this Weekend Ka Vaar.

Meanwhile, As much as we wait for more drama to unfold on Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan taking a class of the contestants, more entertainment is also expected. According to reports, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen making an appearance in Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar to promote her new music video with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, titled Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai.