Who was Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress who died in road accident

Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away on May 23 leaving shockwaves in the industry. One of her co-stars JD Majethia confirmed the sad demise of the actor on Twitter. The actress' co-stars mourned her sad demise and paid their tributes on social media.

How did Vaibhavi Upadhyaya die?

As per reports, the actress met with a car accident while she was traveling with her fiance and the vehicle went out of control at a sharp, steep turn in Himachal Pradesh. The actress’s brother has rushed to the place of the accident to claim the body and the mortal remains of the actress will be brought today by 11 am in Mumbai.

About Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, 32, hailed from Mumbai. Looking at the social media posts of the actress, it is evident that the actress shared a strong bond with her mother and other extended family. Though she is not quite active on social media, the actress enjoys a huge fan following and has 71.3K followers on Instagram. The actress has an elder brother Ankit Upadhyaya.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya is popularly known for her role as Jasmine in the popular television show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai which also starred Rupali Ganguli, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Satish Shah among others. She has also been featured in the television show Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka.

Other than television shows, the actress has also been a part of Bollywood movies like City Lights starring Rajkummar Rao, Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone, and Timir. Other than this, she was also seen in the web series Please Find Attached which is streaming on Amazon Mini TV and also stars Ayush Mehra and Barkha Singh.

