TELEVISION

Who was Mayank Pawar? MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant and Mr India winner dies at 37, moved Sunny Leone to tears on MTV show

Mayank Pawar was widely appreciated for his calm demeanour and competitive spirit in MTV Splitsvilla 7. A professional bodybuilder and trainer, he won the prestigious Mr India title multiple times, earning widespread recognition for his discipline and competitive excellence.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 10:54 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Who was Mayank Pawar? MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant and Mr India winner dies at 37, moved Sunny Leone to tears on MTV show
Mayank Pawar dies at 37
Mayank Pawar, who rose to prominence following his appearance on reality show Splitsvilla Season 7, has passed away. The news was confirmed on Monday through a post on his official Instagram account. He had recently celebrated his 37th birthday on January 1, 2026. The announcement has left fans and followers stunned, with many taking to social media to express their grief and extend heartfelt condolences.

In the statement, it was revealed that Mayank Pawar passed away on February 23, 2026, at the age of 37. The post did not disclose the cause of death. It was captioned, "A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. Mayank Pawar will forever live in our hearts. Please join us in prayer and remembrance. Om Shanti." His family also issued a note informing well-wishers about his prayer meet. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 25, 2026, from 5 pm to 6 pm at Valmiki Mandir in Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh.

Mayank Pawar in Splitsvilla 17

In Splistvilla 17, Mayank was widely appreciated for his calm demeanour and competitive spirit. Fellow contestants often credited him for maintaining composure under pressure and consistently giving his best in challenging tasks. His elimination episode went on to become one of the most talked-about moments of the season. Host Sunny Leone turned emotional and hugged Mayank as he exited the villa, while co-host Nikhil Chinapa also embraced him in a heartfelt farewell.

Beyond television, Pawar had carved a formidable identity in the fitness fraternity. A professional bodybuilder and trainer, he won the prestigious Mr India title multiple times, earning widespread recognition for his discipline and competitive excellence. Over the years, he built a strong reputation not only as a dedicated athlete but also as a mentor who inspired and guided aspiring fitness enthusiasts.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
