Who was Gaurav Tiwari? India's first paranormal investigator who will be played by Karan Tacker in…, to release on…

Do you enjoy watching The Conjuring, paranormal experts who communicates with the other world, then you'll certainly enjoy the story of Gaurav Tiwari, India's first paranormal investigator, which will be brought to life by Karan Tacker.

The Indian audience loves horror and spooky thrills. They enjoy watching a well-made flick, especially if it's based on true events. Television actor Karan Tacker will soon be seen headlining a horror series, which is inspired by real incidents, and it's based on an actual person. We'll know Ed and Lorraine Warren, the popular paranormal investigators, through The Conjuring franchise. Now, it's time to meet the Indian paranormal expert, who solved several mysteries and wasn't afraid of going into haunted locations. We are talking about Gaurav Tiwari.

Garuav Tiwari's life and adventures inspired...

Bhay, an interesting horror thriller series led by Karan Tacker in the role of Gaurav, along with a strong ensemble including Kalki Koechlin, Saloni Batra and Danish Sood. The series is directed by Robbie Grewal. Bhay – The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery brings to the screen the gripping, unknown world of India’s most recognised paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari. The series traces the journey of a man who walked into spaces most people were afraid to enter, documenting unexplained energies, abandoned structures, and real-life cases that continue to intrigue audiences even today.

Who was Gaurav Tiwari?

Gaurav Tiwari was a renowned Indian paranormal investigator, UFO field investigator, and the CEO and founder of the Indian Paranormal Society (IPS). He was also a trained commercial pilot and had a background in acting. Born on September 2, 1984, in Patna, Bihar, India, Tiwari initially pursued a career in film and television as an actor, appearing in movies like 16 December and Tango Charlie.

Gaurav Tiwari's leap into the investigation of the other world

After returning to India in 2009, Gaurav founded the Indian Paranormal Society, focused on scientific unconventional research and aimed to debunk myths and superstitions through logical evaluation. Reportedly, he led investigations into over 6,000 alleged haunted locations, UFO sightings, and possessions.

Gaurav Tiwari's mysterious death

At 31, Gaurav Tiwari died on July 7, 2016, in his home at Dwarka, Delhi. Gaurav was found lying on his bathroom floor with a thin black line around his neck. The official police investigation and autopsy report concluded that his death was a suicide by asphyxiation (hanging) and ruled out any foul play. Police further theorised the suicide may have been due to personal issues and family disagreements. His death also sparked widespread speculation among his fans and the paranormal community, with some linking it to his work and encounters with "negative energy". Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery will stream from December 12 on Amazon MX Player.