Who is Tanu, rumoured girlfriend of Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani?

Television actress Rakhi Sawant recently revealed that her husband Adil Durrani has been cheating on her with another girl. She also revealed the name of his new girlfriend. While speaking to paps, Rakhi disclosed that Adil’s new girlfriend is Tanu.

As per the media reports, Adil’s affair started when Rakhi was inside the Bigg Boss Marathi house. Rakhi came to know about Adil’s new girlfriend when she came out of the controversial house after five weeks. Meanwhile, photos of Adil Durrani and his girlfriend are going viral on social media.

According to Tanu's Instagram profile, she is a model by profession and has more than 608k followers. She is quite famous on social media and got featured in some music albums as well.

On Tuesday, Rakhi Sawant filed an FIR against her husband alleging he has taken money and jewellery from her. While talking to media outside Mumbais Oshiwara police station, Rakhi claimed, "He came to beat me at home in the morning, I immediately called the police. He frequently visits my home and gives threats. Even today he came to beat me at home, and I was scared. He said that you defamed me in the media."’

Police have filed an FIR under IPC Sec 406 and 420 against Adil Durrani and have summoned him for interrogation. Rakhi, last month, revealed that she had married Adil in 2022. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photograph of their purported marriage certificate which shows that the wedding took place on May 29, 2022.Meanwhile, Rakhi also posted an Instagram reel video where she is seen garlanding Adil and reshared a video of her with Adil and what seems to be a Qazi officiating a ceremony.

Since Rakhi broke the news of her wedding on social media, several reports surfaced claiming that Adil has denied getting married to Rakhi. Photos of the duo have been doing the rounds on the Internet. Few days after that, Adil took to his Instagram account and confirmed his marriage with Rakhi. (With inputs from ANI)

