Who is Sushant Singh? All about actor whose Twitter handle was withheld over farmers' protest tweets

'Savdhaan India' narrator and film and TV actor Sushant Singh's Twitter account @sushant_says was 'withheld' by Twitter India on Monday. If one clicks on his Twitter profile, a message by the team reads, "@sushant_says' account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand."

According to our sources, a case was filed against Caravan Magazine by Delhi Police for spreading 'fake' news, and actor Sushant Singh's Twitter account was suspended because he was tweeting in support of the farmers and also allegedly spreading incorrect information about the same.

Who is Sushant Singh?

Born on March 9, 1972, Sushant Singh is an Indian Television actor, author, and presenter. He made his film debut in 1998 with Ram Gopal Varma's 'Satya' but is best known for the TV show 'Savdhaan India'.

Sushant has also appeared in films like 'Jungle', and period dramas such as 'Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar' and 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'. He was the “Honorary Secretary” Of CINTAA (Cine and Television Artists Association) until May 2020 before resigning due to personal reasons.

Sushant is also an author and has co-written the book Queens Of Crime with Kulpreet Yadav. His most recent appearance was in Zee5's new show 'Jeet Ki Zid' starring Amit Sadh.

Directed by ace ad film director Vishal Mangalorkar and produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, the Zee5 show is a testimony to the real-life story of Kargil war hero Major Deependra Singh Sengar who fought against all odds in different walks of life, be it the Kargil war or his personal life.

In a recent interview, Amit had opened up about working with Sushant and had said, "Sushant sir has been a great friend and a very supportive person. Being around him always felt like home and he has been one of the most humble people I’ve met. I really hope I get to work with them again."

Apart from Sushant Singh and Amit Sadh, the series directed by Vishal Mangalorkar also featured Amrita Puri, Aly Goni, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Gagan Randhawa.