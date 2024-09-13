Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CBSE issues show-cause notices to 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi for...

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

How Harshita Transformed SMS Collections at a Leading Financial Institution

A global artistic movement is born—voice of artist (VOA) sets the stage for art above chart

Engineering Excellence: An In-Depth Conversation with Swetha Singiri

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
CBSE issues show-cause notices to 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi for violating bye-laws

CBSE issues show-cause notices to 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi for violating bye-laws

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

How Harshita Transformed SMS Collections at a Leading Financial Institution

How Harshita Transformed SMS Collections at a Leading Financial Institution

7 jaw dropping images of Bubble Nebula captured by NASA

7 jaw dropping images of Bubble Nebula captured by NASA

These countries are becoming richer than US, UK, India, China since 2010

These countries are becoming richer than US, UK, India, China since 2010

6 stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Animal actress Saloni Batra reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer being called 'problematic': 'Ranvijay is flawed but...'

Animal actress Saloni Batra reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer being called 'problematic': 'Ranvijay is flawed but...'

Vijay Varma requests media to give privacy to Malaika Arora and family after Anil Mehta's death: 'Thoda toh...'

Vijay Varma requests media to give privacy to Malaika Arora and family after Anil Mehta's death: 'Thoda toh...'

HomeTelevision

Television

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Simran Budharup shared that she had a "disheartening" experience when she visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati darshan with her mother. Read on for more details.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 07:38 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video
Simran Budharup/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, actress Simran Budharup shared her 'disheartening experience' as she and her mother visited the iconic Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati darshan. She shared that she was 'rough-handled' by the staff and slammed their 'unacceptable behaviour' on her Instagram.

Along with the video, Simran wrote, "Really Disheartening Experience at Lalbagh Cha Raja Darshan. Today, I visited Lalbagh Cha Raja with my mother to seek blessings, but our experience was marred by the unacceptable behavior of the staff. A man from the organization snatched my mother’s phone while she was clicking the picture (she was In The queue behind me not that she was taking any extra time as It was my turn for the Darshan), and when she tried to retrieve it, he pushed her."

"I intervened, and the bouncers rough-handled me, when I started recording this behavior of them they tried snatching my phone too (it’s in this video where I am yelling "Mat Karo! Kya kar rahe ho aap") . It was only when they discovered I’m an actor that they backed off", the actress continued.

Simran stressed upon the need for accountability and further wrote, "This incident highlights the need for awareness and accountability. People visit such places with good intentions, seeking positivity and blessings. Instead, we were met with aggression and disrespect. I understand that managing crowds is challenging, but it’s the staff’s responsibility to maintain order without misbehaving or harming devotees. I’m sharing this to bring attention to the issue and hope it serves as a wake-up call for event organizers and staff to treat visitors with dignity and respect. Let’s work together to create a safer, more positive environment for everyone."

Who is Simran Budharup?

Simran Budharup is a famous TV actress, who has starred in shows such as Pandya Store and Nazar on Star Plus, and Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya on Star Bharat. She has also been a part of the JioCinema's web series Fuh Se Fantasy, an anthology of short stories where people explore their deepest and darkest desires.

READ | Meet actor, who refused Karan Johar film, was 'blacklisted' from industry; then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 without coaching, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

Meet woman who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 without coaching, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check India prices, how to pre-order, sale date and more

Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check India prices, how to pre-order, sale date and more

Friday The 13th: Why it's considered unlucky? Origin, history and superstitions

Friday The 13th: Why it's considered unlucky? Origin, history and superstitions

Karnataka: 52 arrested in Nagamangala after riot erupts over Ganesh procession stone-pelting incident

Karnataka: 52 arrested in Nagamangala after riot erupts over Ganesh procession stone-pelting incident

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement