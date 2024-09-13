Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Simran Budharup shared that she had a "disheartening" experience when she visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati darshan with her mother. Read on for more details.

Amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, actress Simran Budharup shared her 'disheartening experience' as she and her mother visited the iconic Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati darshan. She shared that she was 'rough-handled' by the staff and slammed their 'unacceptable behaviour' on her Instagram.

Along with the video, Simran wrote, "Really Disheartening Experience at Lalbagh Cha Raja Darshan. Today, I visited Lalbagh Cha Raja with my mother to seek blessings, but our experience was marred by the unacceptable behavior of the staff. A man from the organization snatched my mother’s phone while she was clicking the picture (she was In The queue behind me not that she was taking any extra time as It was my turn for the Darshan), and when she tried to retrieve it, he pushed her."

"I intervened, and the bouncers rough-handled me, when I started recording this behavior of them they tried snatching my phone too (it’s in this video where I am yelling "Mat Karo! Kya kar rahe ho aap") . It was only when they discovered I’m an actor that they backed off", the actress continued.

Simran stressed upon the need for accountability and further wrote, "This incident highlights the need for awareness and accountability. People visit such places with good intentions, seeking positivity and blessings. Instead, we were met with aggression and disrespect. I understand that managing crowds is challenging, but it’s the staff’s responsibility to maintain order without misbehaving or harming devotees. I’m sharing this to bring attention to the issue and hope it serves as a wake-up call for event organizers and staff to treat visitors with dignity and respect. Let’s work together to create a safer, more positive environment for everyone."

Who is Simran Budharup?

Simran Budharup is a famous TV actress, who has starred in shows such as Pandya Store and Nazar on Star Plus, and Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya on Star Bharat. She has also been a part of the JioCinema's web series Fuh Se Fantasy, an anthology of short stories where people explore their deepest and darkest desires.

READ | Meet actor, who refused Karan Johar film, was 'blacklisted' from industry; then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.