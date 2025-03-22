During the launch of Shark Tank India Season 4, Namita Thapar compared her Sharks entrepreneurs to Bollywood stars.

Shark Tank India Season 4 continues to remain in the headlines even after its grand finale. The reality show with affluent entrepreneurs aka Sharks including Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, Varun Dua, Ronnie Screwvala, and the new additions Kunal Bahl and Viraj Bahl, have funded and rejected several start-up businesses and gave a boost to the budding, skilled entrepreneur of India.

During the launch press meet of Shark Tank India Season 4, the Sharks had a fun segment where they shared their knowledge about Bollywood, films, and movie stars. In this segment, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, was asked to compare her fellow judges with Bollywood stars. Namita compared them to iconic actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan and Jackie Shroff.

Namita started by calling Aman Gupta to be the easiest to call him Shah Rukh Khan. Thapar revealed that Aman often plays Shah Rukh’s songs, dances and talks about him. While looking at Azhar Iqubal, Namita agreed that it is a 'tough one', but she compared him with the late Irrfan Khan because of his unique style and intensity.

Who is Alok Nath and Jackie Shroff of Shark Tank India?

Namita Thapar surprised everyone when she called Ritesh Agarwal Alok Nath, and said, “He stays so happy and so sweet." The best was kept reserved for Anupam Mittal. Namita called him the Bhidu of Shark Tank India and compared him with Jackie Shroff. Speaking about the same, Namita said, “He is the evergreen hero of our show, like the ‘elderly,’ Jackie Da (Jackie Shroff). The only thing missing is a flower pot." Anupam took this as an apt opportunity to recreate Allu Arjun's popular line from Pushpa 2 and said, "Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya. Fire nahi, wildfire." Shark Tank India S4 episodes are available on Sony Liv