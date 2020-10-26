Who is Ruchikaa Kapoor? All you need to know about Shaheer Sheikh's 'girl'

Fans went into a meltdown after Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh hinted at being in a relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor. The rumoured couple never confirmed or denied their relationship status until now. Shaheer took to his Instagram page and shared a few photos of Ruchikaa with a cute caption gushing over her.

Who is Ruchikaa Kapoor?

Ruchikaa Kapoor was born on June 21, 1988, in Mumbai and did her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School and has a Bachelor Of Arts (B.A.) degree in English Literature from Jai Hind College.

She is also the Creative Producer & Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. As the creative producer, Ruchikaa has worked in several films including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding, and Laila Majnu.

She also worked in Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya, Jabariya Jodi, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Dream Girl.

In 2014, she was appointed as the Marketing Head for Balaji Motion Pictures making her the youngest female to be given such a post in a major motion picture studio. Following this, she headed the marketing campaigns of films such as Lipstick Under My Burkha, Veere Di Wedding, Half Girlfriend, and Ek Villain.

In the pictures posted by Shaheer on his Instagram account, Ruchikaa who has heavy curls is seen posing wearing a blue denim midi dress and white sneakers. She has hidden her face with her hair and then posing candidly while getting clicked by Shaheer. He captioned the post stating, "Mommy there is something in the backyard... #swipeleft #ikigai #madMe #girlwithcurls."

Shaheer also mentioned a Japanese phrase 'ikigai' which means 'value of being alive'.

Earlier it was rumoured that Shaheer is dating his Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Erica Fernandes. However, they never confirmed it. Back in 2018, Sheikh had shared about how his parents want him to tie the knot soon.