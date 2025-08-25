Who is Mridul Tiwari? Meet the contestant who beat Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house

With over 4.5 million Instagram followers and 19 million YouTube subscribers, Mridul skits, packed with local dialects, quick wit, and relatable humor, have made him a household name among India’s youth.

When Bigg Boss 19 premiered with Salman Khan once again as host, one contestant who instantly caught the audience’s eye was Mridul Tiwari, a digital star with millions of fans but also a recent brush with controversy.

Hailing from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, and now settled in Noida, Mridul isn’t just any social media influencer. With over 4.5 million Instagram followers and 19 million YouTube subscribers, his skits, packed with local dialects, quick wit, and relatable humor, have made him a household name among India’s youth. His popularity was so solid going in that YouTubers like Elvish Yadav, Rajat Dalal, Armaan Malik, and Manveer Gurjar publicly backed him before he even stepped into the Bigg Boss house.

But Mridul’s life off-camera hasn’t been without drama. Earlier this year, his luxury Lamborghini became the center of a police case after a crash in Noida’s Sector 94 left two construction workers with broken legs. A viral video from the scene showed the driver, identified as Deepak from Ajmer, asking, “Koi mar gaya hai idhar?” The incident quickly spiraled into headlines because the car was registered in Mridul’s name — even though he wasn’t driving.

Police later clarified that Deepak, a car dealer, was test-driving the Pondicherry-registered Lamborghini as Mridul had put it up for sale. Despite not being directly involved, the accident pulled him into a wave of scrutiny far outside the world of lighthearted comedy videos he’s known for.

Now, inside Bigg Boss 19, fans are curious, will Mridul’s humor and charm outshine the controversy, or will his past continue to follow him under the unblinking gaze of reality TV?