Who is Elvish Yadav? Bigg Boss winner, YouTuber; police says he supplied snake venom to rave parties, has an army of...

Elvish Yadav, Bigg Boss OTT winner and YouTuber, is facing arrest as Noida Police has filed an FIR against him for supplying snake venom to raves.

The nation woke up to the news of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav facing an FIR for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties in Noida. The YouTuber has been a popular name and face in the content creation world, with his own army of fans. But this case has jolted everyone who knows him.

Who is Elvish Yadav and what is Elvish Army?

Elvish Yadav gained fame over the last few years as a content creator on YouTube. His videos gained popularity after 2020 and he quickly became one of the most sought-after YouTubers in the country. His ever-growing fanbase is referred to as ‘Elvish Army’, a name they have given to themselves.

Elvish Yadav’s Bigg Boss OTT win

Earlier this year, Elvish Yadav’s popularity grew beyond the YouTube community as the content creato participated in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Right from the beginning, Elvish was seen as a string contender for the title, courtesy his loyal fans. In the end, his army proved to be quite loyal as they helped the 26-year-old beat Abhishek Malhan in the finale.

Is Elvish Yadav getting arrested?

Elvish Yadav is in big legal trouble. On Thursday, Noida Police raided a rave party in Sector 49 confiscating snake venom that was being used as a narcotic there. The rave also uncovered five snakes that were being kept there. The snakes were rescued too. Five people were arrested from the rave. However, the police mentioned a sixth name in the FIR as an accused – Elvish Yadav. The Noida Police says that the five arrested are Elvish’s associates and he is the one who would charge a hefty sum to supply snake venom to rave parties regularly. However, Elvish has not yet been arrested. As per reports, Noida Police is looking to take him in custody for questioning.