Who is Elvish Yadav? Bigg Boss winner, YouTuber; police says he supplied snake venom to rave parties, has an army of...

Headlines

Meet CEO of Rs 12,31,000 crore company, used to get Rs 4.3 crore salary, his current package is…

Most profitable Indian film of 2023 is not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jailer, Leo but a tiny Rs 15 crore film with no star

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP releases 4th list of candidates for polls on November 25

FIR against Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties, associates arrested

Meet CEO who leads firm of India's youngest billionaire with net worth Rs 9152 crore, not from IIT, IIM, he is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet CEO of Rs 12,31,000 crore company, used to get Rs 4.3 crore salary, his current package is…

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

Most profitable Indian film of 2023 is not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jailer, Leo but a tiny Rs 15 crore film with no star

Benefits of walking after dinner 

7 amazing underwater plants and animals

5 effects of air pollution on our health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

Most profitable Indian film of 2023 is not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jailer, Leo but a tiny Rs 15 crore film with no star

FIR against Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties, associates arrested

UT69 movie review: Raj Kundra's biopic sidesteps controversy, focuses on human story of prisoners' plight

HomeTelevision

Television

Who is Elvish Yadav? Bigg Boss winner, YouTuber; police says he supplied snake venom to rave parties, has an army of...

Elvish Yadav, Bigg Boss OTT winner and YouTuber, is facing arrest as Noida Police has filed an FIR against him for supplying snake venom to raves.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The nation woke up to the news of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav facing an FIR for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties in Noida. The YouTuber has been a popular name and face in the content creation world, with his own army of fans. But this case has jolted everyone who knows him.

Who is Elvish Yadav and what is Elvish Army?

Elvish Yadav gained fame over the last few years as a content creator on YouTube. His videos gained popularity after 2020 and he quickly became one of the most sought-after YouTubers in the country. His ever-growing fanbase is referred to as ‘Elvish Army’, a name they have given to themselves.

Elvish Yadav’s Bigg Boss OTT win

Earlier this year, Elvish Yadav’s popularity grew beyond the YouTube community as the content creato participated in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Right from the beginning, Elvish was seen as a string contender for the title, courtesy his loyal fans. In the end, his army proved to be quite loyal as they helped the 26-year-old beat Abhishek Malhan in the finale.

Is Elvish Yadav getting arrested?

Elvish Yadav is in big legal trouble. On Thursday, Noida Police raided a rave party in Sector 49 confiscating snake venom that was being used as a narcotic there. The rave also uncovered five snakes that were being kept there. The snakes were rescued too. Five people were arrested from the rave. However, the police mentioned a sixth name in the FIR as an accused – Elvish Yadav. The Noida Police says that the five arrested are Elvish’s associates and he is the one who would charge a hefty sum to supply snake venom to rave parties regularly. However, Elvish has not yet been arrested. As per reports, Noida Police is looking to take him in custody for questioning.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Cash-for-query: Mahua Moitra to appear before ethics panel today

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar 'pushes' Khanzaadi in task, apologises by asking her to kiss him on cheeks

Cash-for-query row: Mahua Moitra seeks permission to cross-examine alleged 'bribe giver'

Flipkart Big Diwali sale begins today: Massive discounts on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy F14 and more

NEET success story: Daughter of truck mechanic studied without electricity, cracked medical entrance with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE