Who is Dev Joshi? Actor to join Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's crew for SpaceX moon trip

Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa on Friday unveiled the identity of eight crew members who will join him on a voyage around the Moon next year using Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets.

The eight individuals picked for the tour were American DJ and producer Steve Aoki, American YouTuber Tim Dodd, Czech artist Yemi AD, Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam, British photographer Karim Iliya, American filmmaker Brendan Hall, Indian actor Dev Joshi, and South Korean K-pop band TOP.

Dev Joshi has worked in the entertainment industry since the age of three and has been in more than 20 Gujarati movies. He is the only Indian on Japanese millionaire Yusaku Maezawa's trip around the moon on a SpaceX rocket. Joshi is well-known for playing the role of Baalveer in the eponymous television series.

Following a 12-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in 2017, Maezawa purchased every seat on the first lunar mission, which has been planned since 2018.

"I hope each and every one will recognise the responsibility that comes with leaving the Earth, traveling to the moon and back," Maezawa said in a video making the announcement.



In 2018, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed that Maezawa, Founder of Japan’s largest online clothing retailer Zozotown will be the first private customer to ride around the Moon on the company’s future rocket, the Big Falcon Rocket (BFR).



According to The Verge, Maezawa plans to fly on the trip as early as 2023, with artists onboard, as part of his "dearMoon" mission.



This will be Maezawa’s second private trip to space. Last year, he visited the International Space Station (ISS) as one of two space tourists travelling on a Russian Soyuz rocket.

"The first private passenger to fly around the Moon aboard BFR (Big Falcon Rocket) is fashion innovator and globally recognised art curator Yusaku Maezawa," SpaceX had tweeted in September 2018.



The Japanese billionaire is also known as a contemporary art collector and curator with a large collection at his Contemporary Art Foundation in Tokyo, which features works of various renowned painters like Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Alexander Calder and Jean-Michel Basquia.

