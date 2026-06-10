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Who is Desi Bling's AP? Dubai-based entrepreneur rumoured to be dating Krystle D'Souza

Krystle D'Souza is reportedly dating Dubai-based entrepreneur AP, popularly known as Desi Bling, with sources claiming the two have been together for several months.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 01:59 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Who is Desi Bling's AP? Dubai-based entrepreneur rumoured to be dating Krystle D'Souza
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Television actress Krystle D'Souza is reportedly in a relationship with Dubai-based entrepreneur AP, popularly known as 'Desi Bling'. According to sources close to the duo, Krystle and AP have been seeing each other for the past few months and are currently enjoying a happy phase in their relationship.

"Krystle is dating AP. They've been together for a few months now and things are going really well between them," a source said. The source further revealed that while the couple is not ready to make their relationship public just yet, they share a strong bond.

"It's still early for them to make an announcement, but they share a strong bond and are enjoying spending time together," the source added.

Frequent Dubai Trips Spark Dating Buzz

The relationship rumours gained momentum after fans noticed Krystle's frequent visits to Dubai over the last few months.

"She has been travelling there quite often. Krystle is in a very happy space personally. They are keeping things private for now, but the relationship is definitely going strong," the source claimed.

Adding fuel to the speculation, a video from a party featuring Krystle and AP recently surfaced online, triggering dating rumours among fans. Soon after, the actress shared a photo holding a mystery man's hand, further intensifying the buzz.

Who Is AP Aka Desi Bling?

AP, widely known as 'Desi Bling' on social media, is a Dubai-based entrepreneur and digital personality. He has built a significant following online through his luxury lifestyle content, business ventures and celebrity connections.

While AP has largely kept his personal life away from the spotlight, his recent association with Krystle has brought him into the limelight.

Krystle Yet To React

Despite the growing speculation, neither Krystle nor AP has publicly confirmed the relationship. According to reports, attempts were made to reach out to Krystle for a comment, but the actress remained unavailable till the time of publication.

For now, the duo appears to be keeping their relationship private, even as fans continue to speculate about their romance.

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