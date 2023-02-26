Search icon
Who is Chandni Kothi, Taarak Mehta actor Sachin Shroff’s second wife, whose identity was kept 'secret' by his family

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff married Chandni Kothi in Mumbai on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

Sachin Shroff and Chandni Kothi

Actor Sachin Shroff has tied the knot for a second time. The actor, who currently plays the titular character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, married Chandni Kothi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Pictures from their reception gala have surfaced online, which shows the newlyweds have a great time at the wedding.

Who is Chandni Kothi

Prior to the wedding, Sachin and his family and maintained some secrecy about Chandni’s identity and not revealed anything about her, including the name. Reports had stated that she is a good friend of Sachin’s sister. But at the reception, Sachin introduced Chandni to the media and the fans. Chandni is an event organiser and interior designer.

Why did Sachin’s family maintain secrecy around Chandni?

Speaking with ETimes about the need for secrecy around Chandni’s identity prior to the wedding, Sachin said, “I didn’t keep it a secret. There wasn’t any need as everyone would have known about her ultimately. We referred to her as to-be Mrs for fun. My cousins decided to build inquisitiveness and grandly introduce her at the cocktail party.”

Sachin and Chandni’s love story

Sachin and Chandni have known each other for a long time as she is good friends with his sister. Talking about how they came together, Sachin told ETimes, “My family had been asking me to get married again, and I told them to find a match for me. They suggested I consider settling down with Chandni. I knew her for years, but more as my sister’s friend. We realised we were compatible and could take the plunge. So, here we are!”

Sachin Shroff in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Last year, Sachin had joined the show as the new Taarak Mehta after Shailesh Lodha left the show having starred in it for fourteen years. The reaction to his entry in the show as initially mixed as many fans were not in favour of such a pivotal character being recast. However, since then, his portrayal of the character has been received favourably. Sachin Shroff began his acting career in the early 2000s with shows like Kammal and Naam Gum Jaayega, followed by episodic roles in CID, Mano Ya Na Mano, among others. He has also worked in the web series Aashram and films Dasvi and Double XL.

Sachin Shroff’s first marriage

Sachin was earlier married to fellow TV star Juhi Parmar. They tied the knot in February 2009 at a palace in Jaipur. They have a daughter, named Samaira, who was born on January 27, 2013. In early 2018, the couple confirmed that they had filed for a divorce. It was finalised later in the year with Juhi Parmar being given the custody of their daughter.

