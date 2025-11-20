Who is Bigg Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola? All you need to know about her

Did you know that Akanksha Chamola met 'The Gaurav Khanna' during an audition, and her beauty smote him at first sight. Despite not knowing each other, GK offered Akanksha a lift to another audition.

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna is currently winning over viewers, and he recently had a heartwarming moment on the show. His wife, Akanksha Chamola, surprised him by entering the Bigg Boss house, and Gaurav couldn’t contain his happiness. Their reunion instantly went viral, with fans gushing over their adorable chemistry. The couple is often praised as “couple goals,” and many people are now curious to know more about Akanksha.

Who is Akanksha Chamola?

Akanksha Chamola is an Indian TV actress who has been part of the entertainment industry for many years. She made her acting debut with the show Swaragini, which starred Helly Shah and Tejasswi Prakash. After that, she appeared in shows such as Bhootu (2017), Can You See Me (2022), and was last seen in the daily soap Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. She has also worked in web series including Rewind Wala Love and Mafia King.

Her background

Akanksha was born and raised in Mumbai, but during the Bigg Boss 19 live feed, she mentioned that she is Garhwali and originally from Uttarakhand.

Education

She grew up in Mumbai and completed her postgraduation in Commerce.

Gaurav and Akanksha’s love story

The couple first met at an audition around nine years ago. For Gaurav, it was “love at first sight,” but Akanksha initially didn’t know he was already a known actor. Taking advantage of her not recognizing him, Gaurav introduced himself as a newcomer. He even managed to get her phone number during their first meeting. Since Akanksha was running late for another audition, Gaurav offered to drop her.

While they were in the car, he asked her to Google “Gaurav Khanna,” saying he needed to meet that person after dropping her off. That’s when she realised he had been pulling her leg the entire time—he wasn’t a newcomer at all but a popular actor.

Their 10-year age gap

Although many fans know their love story, not everyone knows that Gaurav and Akanksha have a 10-year age difference. Gaurav was born in 1981 and Akanksha in 1991, but the age gap has never affected their relationship. Speaking to India-Forums earlier, Akanksha said, "Honestly, I’ve always connected well with mature people. I’ve been quite emotionally mature for my age and never found a guy of the same age who was compatible with my thoughts."

Gaurav and Akansha are not ready to embrace parenthood

During the Family Week episode, Gaurav shared with Akansha that an astrologer predcited that she's thinking to start a family. However, Akansha politely declined it, saying that she's flourishing in her career and wasn't ready to take such responsibilities. Gaurav agreed. "We will complete 9 years in November. My wife doesn’t want to. I want to, but it’s a love marriage. Whatever she says, manna padega. Pyaar kiya hai toh nibhaana toh padega. Her thinking is also valid," he said.