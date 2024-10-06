Who is Bigg Boss 18's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga? BJP leader, infamous for his controversial tweets, was arrested when...

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who is infamous for his controversial tweets, is now a participant of Bigg Boss 18. Here's everything you need to know about him.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 had its grand premiere on October 6. As we see many controversial names inside the show every season, this year the most controversial celebrity seems to be the BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. Associated with the political party's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Bagga has also earned himself the tag of a "Twitter troll."

A member of the RSS since his teenage days, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga founded the organisation Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena, which he called a "nationalist task force against traitors, anti-nationals and corrupts." He gained fame in 2011 when he disrupted Arundhati Roy’s book launch at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi and slapped Prashant Bhushan in his Supreme Court chambers. After PM Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, he began the website NaMo Patrika. Due to his growing influence on social media, Modi met Bagga at his official residence in 2015.

Bagga has often made headlines due to his controversial tweets. In 2018, he mocked Swara Bhaskar on his Twitter for her masturbation scene in the film Veere Di Wedding. In 2020, he attacked Deepika Padukone on his Twitter when she visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University to show her support towards the injured students in the 2020 JNU attack. He has also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal multiple times on social media.

Tajinder Bagga contested the 2020 Delhi assembly elections from Hari Nagar, but lost to AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon by around 20,000 votes. In 2022, Punjab police arrested the BJP leader in a case registered against him by an AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwali, who had alleged that Bagga had made provocative statements, spread rumours, and tried to create religious and communal enmity. The Punjab and Haryana High Court later quashed the FIR filed against Bagga.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 18, apart from Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the other contestants who are a part of the controversial reality show are Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Shehzada Dhami, Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Avinash Mishra, Hema Sharma aka Viral Aunty, Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan.

