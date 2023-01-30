Who is Ankit Gupta, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant who has been trending online

Ankit Gupta

Actor Ankit Gupta, best known for his recent stint in the Bigg Boss house, has been in the news lately. The actor was trending on social media after a recent interview where he shared his tryst with some unsavoury propositions during his days of struggle.

Ankit was born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh in 1988. He completed his education in the city and first started working in call centres to earn money. Later, he moved to Delhi to try his hand at modelling. After some exposure in modelling, Ankit moved to Mumbai to become an actor.

He made his debut as an actor in 2012 in the hit TV show Balika Vadhu, where played Dr Abhishek Kumar. He followed it up with significat roles in shows like Begusarai, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mayavi Maling, and Kundali Bhagya. But it was the MTV hit Sadda Haq that was his breakthrough role, earning him thousands of fans nationwide.

A few years into his career, Ankit ventured into the OTT space, appearing in web series like Illegal – Justice, Out Of Order, and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. He was last seen in the hit show Udaariyan. He was rumoured to be dating his co-star from the show Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Both Ankit and Priyanka entered Bigg Boss 16 and their equation was one of the hottest topics of discussion among viewers all throughout the show.

Ankit was eliminated from Bigg Boss after 80 days. He will be next seen in the TV show Junooniyatt, which will air after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 16.