Vivian Dsena was declared the top by Bigg Boss on the premiere of season 18. He has maintained his position in the house taking the maximum screentime on the show and voicing his opinion every now and then. However, do you know that the actor once rejected the show?

Well yes, this is not the first time that Vivian Dsena has been offered Bigg Boss. When he was at the peak of his career, shooting for Shakti, he was offered to be a part of Salman Khan's reality show, but he turned down the offer citing it 'didn't suit his persona.' The actor said in an interview with Pinkvilla, "When they offered me Bigg Boss, I was doing Shakti and there were creative talks going on with them. But imagine, a person who is not even active on social media, how will he be comfortable in front of the camera all day confined in a house."

However, now, Vivian Dsena is the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 18 charging Rs Rs 5 lakh per week. Shilpa Shirodkar is the second-highest-paid celebrity and her per week remuneration is reportedly Rs 2.5 lakhs. According to reports, KKK14 winner Karan Veer is taking home around Rs 2 lakh per week for this season. Vivian has been announced as 'Bigg Boss ka Ladla' this season along with Alice Kaushik and it will be interesting to see if he'll be able to make Bigg Boss' prediction true by reaching the top 2.

He recently grabbed headlines for his 'rude, egoistic' behaviour towards Chahat Pandey after he created a ruckus over letting Chahat use the washroom while he was away. People have been comparing him to later actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Reacting to the same, Vivian's wife wrote on social media, "I kindly request all VD's fans, neutral supporters, and followers to stop comparing them to each other... These 2 had started their journey almost together, they always had a healthy competition and none of them had ever said a bad word to the other or got into any conflict or argument; in fact, they were very good friends who had shared a special bond... Both have a great career graph and gave hit shows.”

She further added, “Even if there is a bit of similarity in character that doesn't take anything from any of them... Let's give peace to the one who isn't among us now and respect to the one who is changing himself and trying his best inside the house ... Let's please not get busy with these meaningless fights and put all our efforts, love and time to support him through his journey."

