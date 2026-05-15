When Suraj Nambiar revealed he wasn’t ready for marriage with Mouni Roy: ‘I was against, kept delaying’

Amid separation reports involving Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, an old interview of Suraj discussing his hesitation towards marriage has resurfaced online.

As rumours surrounding the separation of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar continue to circulate, an old conversation featuring Suraj has grabbed attention online. In the resurfaced interview, he had candidly spoken about his initial reluctance toward marriage and how Mouni played a major role in changing his perspective.

During a previous interaction with Bombay Times, Suraj admitted that marriage was never part of his plans for a long time. Reflecting on his mindset back then, he had said, "For a long time, I was against the idea of getting married." Interestingly, he made the statement after nearly a year of being married to Mouni. He later added, "I must say it is quite peaceful, and I would recommend it."

Suraj had also revealed that the actress was much more certain about their future together from the beginning of the relationship. According to him, Mouni "wanted to get married get very early on" and was serious about commitment after dating for a few years. He recalled her telling him, "She clearly said it was either this way or the highway."

Speaking further about delaying the decision, Suraj admitted, "I just kept buying time. Then one day, she gave me an ultimatum, and I realised that if I didn’t marry her, I would lose her." He explained that the moment made him realise how important she was in his life.

The old interview has resurfaced shortly after speculation around their marriage intensified online. Rumours of a split began after fans noticed that Mouni had removed wedding photographs from her social media account, leading to widespread discussion.

The couple later addressed the matter through a joint statement issued on May 14, 2026. In the note, they requested privacy amid the difficult phase, saying, "Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop."