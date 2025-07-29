Twitter
When Sumona Chakravarti shared how she went from Ram Kapoor's sister to Kapil Sharma's wife: 'His partners never...'

Renowned Indian astrologer predicts another temple stampede, warns against traveling to these areas in 2025

'I'm sorry, study my...': New York shooter leaves CHILLING suicide note, says he had this disease

Meet woman who is from small town, didn't settle for IRTS, cracked UPSC again to become...

UPSC EPFO 2025 recruitment begins for 230 vacancies; check steps to apply, eligibility, last date, and more

Naseeruddin Shah's first look as JRD Tata in Made in India - A Titan Story impresses netizens: 'That's superb casting'

Pakistan-Bangladesh nexus exposed, India's neighbours allow visa-free entry for each other, how will it affect

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film becomes highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema, mints Rs 400 crore globally

Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL signs deal with ONGC, to explore ... from...

Will Jasprit Bumrah play 5th and final Test at Oval? Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak spills the beans

Sumona Chakravarti shared she became Kapil Sharma's onscreen wife in Comedy Nights With Kapil when his partners either left him mid-way or got fired.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 29, 2025, 08:37 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sumona Chakravarti on The Kapil Sharma Show

Sumona Chakravarti made her acting debut as a child artist in Aamir Khan, Manisha Koirala-starrer Mann in 1999. She then starred in a few TV shows including Kasamh Se, Kasturi, and Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi among others, before she got her breakthrough role as Ram Kapoor's sister in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She then bcame more famous as Kapil Sharma's onscreen wife in his comedy shows Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Speaking to Pankaj Dubey on his podcast Small Towns Big Stories in January 2025, Sumona shared how she bagged Comedy Nights With Kapil as she shared, "Bade Acche Lagte hai was my big break. Later, I was approached to be Kapil's partner in Comedy Circus. I had not seen the show, I had done fiction but not hardcore comedy that too with a stand-up comedian. I thought I'd give it a try and did a season with him. It was an unconventional pairing and it worked, the judges – Archana Puran Singh and Sohail Khan — told me at the time how Kapil's partners either left him mid-way or got fired, no one stuck around."

"I was the first one who stuck through the years. For The Kapil Sharma Show, the mock shoot was done with somebody else, then he asked them to bring me, and we stuck together even when the channels, networks, and name changed. So, I went from Ram Kapoor's sister to Kapil Sharma's wife", she added.

The Barfi actress further addded how The Kapil Sharma Show changed his life as she said, "I have been working as an actor for 20 years now, an actor's life is very difficult because the amount of rejection one faces is unreal. The money you earn on a project is for the time when you are not working because you don't know how long it is going to be. Every actor doesn't come from a well-connected business family, so we don't have that kind of support. The Kapil Sharma Show gave me a lot of name, fame, and money."

READ | Sitaare Zameen Par to not release on any OTT platform, Aamir Khan film to stream directly on YouTube for Rs...

