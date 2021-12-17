When Sara Ali Khan danced with Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon on 'Chaka Chak'

Sara Ali Khan is the current sensation of Bollywood, her bubbly avatar and happy-go-lucky attitude has followers in media and masses. Sara is known for her ever-smiling, gracious nature, and she can convince anyone with her charm. Currently, the Kedarnath actress is busy promoting her upcoming romantic-drama 'Atrangi Re,' and her song Chaka Chak's hook step has already become a raging trend.

There are multiple reels of the song, and Sara has got some artists from the fraternity to follow the trend. Sara shared a video where she gave a throwback about her 'Bigg Boss 15' visit. In the reel, we saw her quirky entry, then Sara asked Salman to recreate the 'Chaka Chak' hook step, and latter followed the actress. Then, we saw a suprising addition in the video, as it jumps to Sara continuing her dance in a room, and Raveena Tandon joins and match up the steps with her. After that, Sara acknowledged Raveena's gesture with a hug and thanked her. Watch the video here.

In another video, Sara is dancing on her song in 'Atrangi' places, outside the studio, inside the cafeteria, in a basement, on a ladder, in an elevator. Well, that's just Sara for you, she is graciously charming. Check out the hilarious video.

Talking about 'Atrangi Re,' the Anand. L. Rai directorial is a love triangle that stars Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar in primary roles. Before 'Atrangi Re,' Sara was last seen in dud 'Coolie No 1' (2020), wheras Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' brought cinemas back in form. As far as Dhanush is concerned, this will be his second outing with Rai after 'Raanjhanaa,' and the 'Asuran' star's third Hindi film. 'Atrangi Re' will release in Hindi and Tamil on the OTT platform on December 24.