When Puneet Issar was left with bruised body post 'Mahabharat' climax scene

'Mahbharat' re-run on Doordarshan has caught the attention of Indian audiences, and one such character is that of Duryodhan played by Puneet Issar. The actor, who is famously known as the person who gave Amitabh Bachchan a near-death experience, opened up about having a bruised body after shooting 'Mahabharat' climax scene back in the day.

While he played Duroyadhan with 6' 3" well-built, Asian Games gold medallist Praveen Kumar, who was 6' 8", was cast for the role of Bheem. Praveen, who was a discus thrower, managed to bash up Duryodhan real good, as Puneet described in his interview with Hindustan Times.

He said, "Duryodhan had a blessing that he couldn’t get hurt and when I used to recite the dialogue “aur balpurvak (with more strength)”, Praveen would beat me up with even more strength. Also, the mace in those days used to be very heavy, unlike the foam mace used at present. My entire body used to turn black and blue after the shot. The fight in the climax scene was shot over 18 days. I had bruises all over my body."

In the same interview, Puneet went on to reveal that he stopped receiving calls after playing the character since people called him 'dusht'. Interestingly, while Puneet Issar had beaten up Amitabh Bachchan and left him with a near-death experience on the sets of 'Coolie' in 1983, the actor was cast as Duryodhan much later in 1988. "I was destined to get Mahabharat in 1988. Before that, it was my struggling period but I utilised the time to work on my body, my voice and my acting," he said.