When Nia Sharma opened up about her friends asking her 'why do you walk naked at award shows?'

Celebrities try to distance their personal and professional lives, but nowadays the lines between the two worlds are obliterating, and stars have to face consequences for their professional work in personal life and vice versa. One of the most followed and sought-after divas of recent times, 'Naagin' star Nia Sharma is best known for candid confessions, a never-care attitude and bold style statement. Her social media is filled with desirable pictures and videos that always grab attention.

Nia Sharma recently opened up about her friends questioning her choice of lipsticks to making 'naked' public appearances. Reportedly in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nia shared, "I was told, ‘Why do you use these weird lipsticks? It doesn’t look good. After all, you are from TV.’ Sharma further added how her bold avatar is recognised by her fellow fraternity members, "Why do you walk naked in award functions? I have said naked in English, but I was told this in Hindi, and by my only friends."

Like we said at the start of the article, artists do have to face outcomes for their professional activities, and The 'Twisted' star further confessed that her social media posts have even damaged her relationship. "A few times, somebody I would be seeing, they had problems with the image portrayal on social media. I did not understand, how is that hampering a personal equation? I never could understand. Social media is social media, why can't we keep it aside."

The dusky beauty made her television debut in 2010 with 'Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha.' Sharma got fame from her breakthrough role of Manvi Chaudhary in 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' opposite Kushal Tandon, Krystle D'Souza. Nia was also seen opposite Ravi Dubey in T.V show 'Jamai Raja,' and the web show 'Jamai 2.0' (2019-21). The actress has also won 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India' (2020).