When Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali reacted strongly to claims of 'abandoning' foster children: 'It pains us, it will hurt our...'

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have often been criticised for their alleged biased treatment towards their foster children, Khushi and Rajveer, as compared to their biological child Tara. In 2021, the ex-couple penned a long note on Instagram, dismissing the claims of 'abandoning' their foster kids.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have decided to part ways after more than 14 years of their marriage. Famous TV actors had a secret wedding in 2011 and they decided to become foster parents in 2017 as they took the responsibility of their house help's children, Khushi and Rajveer. In 2019, Mahhi and Jay welcomed their own daughter, Tara.

After Tara was born, the ex-couple was often criticised for their alleged biased treatment towards their foster children as compared to their biological child. In 2021, when Khushi and Rajveer moved to their hometown to spend time with their grandparents and extended family, Mahhi and Vij penned a long note on Instagram and dismissed the claims of "abandoning" them.

They wrote, "A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and it's just FAIR! Yes we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn't change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer. When Khushi came into our lives, we became parents but a part of us knows that the decisions and the first rights belong to her father and mother. They had always wanted the kids to spend some time in Mumbai but eventually return to their hometown and be with their extended family and grandparents. And we feel that there is no one who can judge what is better for a child, than their parents."

Jay and Mahhi further added that even though the children are in their hometown, they are constantly in touch with them over video calls and that they celebrate special occasions like Diwali and their children's birthday together. "So today to all of you who may question why you aren't seeing them with us or feel that we've abandoned them, please don't! It pains us and it will hurt our children when they grow up. For us all our three children are equally loved but two of them though living in their hometown are still precious for us. Our video calls and frequent exchange of messages keep us close to them and that's a decision which none of us have a right to interfere in. The kids will keep coming and they have two homes for a lifetime, one in their hometown, and one with us. All our festivals like Diwali and even Khushi's birthday are celebrated together. The love doesn't change and will always only grow."

Concluding their note, Mahhi and Jay asked for blessings for her three children and hoped that all the assumptions were at last put to rest once and for all. "We hope that all your questions and assumptions are rested for once and all! Please bless our children, wish them well because that's all we want, positivity and Good Karma", they stated.

In their statement announcing their separation, the ex-couple promised to take good care of their three children while living their individual lives. "For the sake of our children - Tara, Khushi, and Ranjveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them", they wrote.

