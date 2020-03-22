When Dharmendra booked entire hospital so Hema Malini fans don't disturb her

It is not unknown that Dharmendra changed his religion to marry Hema Malini. The actor also did another grand gesture for his ladylove recently. When Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were going to deliver their babies, Dharmendra booked the entire hospital so that Hema Malini fans do not disturb her.

Hema Malini confirmed the news on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Informing about the same, Hema told Kapil Sharma, “Yes, it’s true, during the deliveries of Esha and Ahana, he had booked the whole hospital on my name so that I don’t get disturbed by fans.”

Prior to revealing that, Hema Malini cofirmed an interesting anecdote in a hilarious manner. Esha Deol said that Hema Malini cannot talk for more than two minutes and revealed that once when papa (Dharmendra) called, Hema Malini started snoring after a few minutes. Justifying herself, Hema said, "Romance is also good only till a limit, no?"

Hema Malini also happened to share that she never learnt cooking till Esha and Ahana missed having food cooked by their mom. She said that her mother wanted her to focus on dancing more than the kitchen and thus she didn't learn cooking earlier.